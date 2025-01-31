Grandfather Mountain Announces 2025 Special Events

The annual Nature Photography Weekend, June 6-8, includes presentations from top nature photographers, hands-on breakout sessions, a friendly contest and the rare opportunity to photograph the mountain’s spectacular scenery before and after regular business hours. There is an additional cost. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Leslie Restivo)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has lined up an inspiring slate of events for the coming months.

This year’s calendar kicks off with an event for environmental educators and also features a list of favorite annual happenings on the mountain – with some updates still to come.

“It’s always exciting to enter a new season of events and bring new and returning guests to the mountain to experience them,” John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said. “Our calendar is full of opportunities for exploration and education, and we look forward to learning from visitors as they learn from us.”

With a few exceptions, most special events are included in park admission. Additional events will be announced and posted on www.grandfather.com.

Educator Workshop: BEETLES

Saturday, March 29

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

BEETLES (Better Environmental Education, Teaching, Learning and Expertise Sharing) provides learning resources devoted to improving the quality of outdoor science education for field instructors, leaders and classroom teachers. The BEETLES learning sessions encourage educators to look at specific aspects of research-based science pedagogy and inspire deeper thought about individuals’ teaching and learning. This workshop is free to attend for educators, although advance registration is required.

Rhododendron Ramble

May 24-June 1

1-1:30 p.m.

From May 24 through June 1 (weather permitting), short, guided strolls will highlight Grandfather’s rhododendron species and blooms and the roles they play in the mountain’s ecological communities. The easygoing daily walks are fit for guests of all ages and are wheelchair and stroller accessible, starting by the entrance of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

Nature Photography Weekend

June 6-8

This popular shutterbug weekend includes presentations from top nature photographers, hands-on breakout sessions, a friendly contest and the rare opportunity to photograph the mountain’s spectacular scenery before and after regular business hours. There is an additional cost.

Animal Birthday Party

Wednesday, June 11

Grandfather Mountain celebrates the birthdays of its resident animals with games, contests, crafts and surprises. The mountain's habitat staff will prepare a fun-filled day for guests, as well as programs to celebrate the park's furry and feathered inhabitants.

Animal Birthday Party

Wednesday, June 11

Grandfather Mountain celebrates the birthdays of its resident animals with games, contests, crafts and surprises. The mountain’s habitat staff will prepare a fun-filled day for guests, as well as programs to celebrate the park’s furry and feathered inhabitants.

Animal Enrichment Day

Wednesday, July 30

On Animal Enrichment Day, guests will see firsthand how Grandfather Mountain cares for its resident animals. An enrichment is a special treat, new toy or even an unfamiliar scent given to the animals to break up their routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. Visitors can enjoy watching enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family-oriented games and crafts.

Junior Naturalist Day

Saturday, Aug. 9

Junior Naturalist Program activities throughout the day will be provided specifically for children ages 5-12, but all ages are welcome. Guests will also be able to meet some critters up close and personal around the Wilson Center.

Hawk Watch

Sept. 1-30

All throughout September, guests are invited to join the mountain’s naturalists as they count passersby in the sky and celebrate the annual spectacle of fall raptor migration. Participants can observe the migration daily at Linville Peak, across the Mile High Swinging Bridge, weather permitting.

54th-Annual Girl Scout Day

Saturday, Sept. 6

Girl Scouts are invited to join the park’s naturalists for a fun-filled learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain. Participants can enjoy special scout activities, presentations and speakers. Plus, all Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership, and family members will receive discounted admission.

Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight

Saturday, Sept. 27 (Rain Date: Saturday, Oct. 4)

6:30-9:30 p.m.

As night falls on Grandfather Mountain, guests can enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nocturnal residents. There is an additional cost.

Fall Color Ramble

Oct. 4-12

1-1:30 p.m.

From Oct. 4 through Oct. 12 (weather permitting), guests can enjoy short, guided walks that highlight the mountain’s fall color. The starting locations will vary day to day based on the foliage. Grandfather is home to myriad species of plants and hardwood trees that range from pumpkin-colored beech trees to blood-red sourwoods and rusty red oaks. During the daily rambles, guests learn all about the mountain’s unique biodiversity and the science behind the changing of the leaves.

Beary Scary Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 25

Visit Grandfather Mountain for a day of nature programs about animals that some consider creepy and crawly! This fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to trick-or-treat through the wildlife habitats area and then watch special Halloween enrichments be given to the animals. Plus, children in costume are admitted at half-price.

And More

Grandfather Mountain will add more events to its lineup throughout the year, including the Grandfather Presents speaker series, Grandfather Glows synchronous firefly viewing events, Grandfather by Night, adult field courses and others.

Additionally, the park is extending its season of daily programs, which will run from Saturday, March 22 to Sunday, Nov. 9. Experiences, like Behind-the-Scenes Tours, which include an additional cost, will begin on Saturday, April 5 and end on Sunday, Nov. 2.

To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event-calendar.

Grandfather Glows details will be announced later this spring. Sign up to be among the first to receive the latest news at www.grandfather.com/fireflies.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

