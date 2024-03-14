Grandfather Mountain Announces An Inspiring Slate of Special Events for the Upcoming Year 

During Animal Enrichment Day on July 31, guests will see firsthand how Grandfather Mountain cares for its resident animals. An enrichment is a special treat, new toy or even an unfamiliar scent given to the animals to break up their routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. Visitors can enjoy watching enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family-oriented games and crafts. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has lined up an inspiring slate of events for the coming months.

This year’s calendar kicks off with an event for the upcoming solar eclipse and also features a list of favorite annual happenings on the mountain – with some exciting updates.

“Our event season is just around the corner,” said John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We continue to try to cultivate and offer an event lineup that satisfies and intrigues a variety of guests and ties into our mission to inspire conservation.”

With a few exceptions, most special events are included in park admission. Additional events will be announced and posted on www.grandfather.com.

Solar Eclipse

Monday, April 8

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

A total solar eclipse, one of nature’s most spectacular sights, is coming to North America on April 8. Weather permitting, a partial eclipse will be visible at Grandfather Mountain (around 87% of the sun will be obscured in the immediate area). The best viewing time will be between 2 and 3 p.m. All Daily Programs (other than Keeper Talks) on this day will make thematic ties to solar and lunar eclipses. This programming is included in park admission. In addition, a designated area to enjoy the eclipse will be set up.

Solar eclipse glasses will be needed to view the event. The first 100 guests on April 8 will receive a pair of solar eclipse glasses for free with their admission. The glasses will also be on sale in the mountain’s gift shops that day.

The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble

May 25-June 2

1-1:30 p.m.

From May 25 through June 2 (weather permitting), daily short, guided strolls will highlight Grandfather’s rhododendron species and blooms and the roles they play in the mountain’s ecological communities. The easygoing walks are fit for guests of all ages and are wheelchair and stroller accessible, starting by the Pollinator Garden at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

The annual Nature Photography Weekend, June 7-9, includes presentations from top nature photographers, hands-on breakout sessions, a friendly contest and the rare opportunity to photograph the mountain’s spectacular scenery before and after regular business hours. There is an additional cost. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs)

Nature Photography Weekend

June 7-9

This popular shutterbug weekend includes presentations from top nature photographers, hands-on breakout sessions, a friendly contest and the rare opportunity to photograph the mountain’s spectacular scenery before and after regular business hours. There is an additional cost.

Animal Birthday Party

Wednesday, June 12

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Grandfather Mountain celebrates the birthdays of its resident animals with games, contests, crafts and surprises. The mountain’s habitat staff will prepare a fun-filled day for guests, as well as programs to celebrate the park’s furry and feathered inhabitants.

Grandfather by Night

Adventurous Edition: June 14, July 26 & Aug. 9 (8-10 p.m.) | Aug. 23 & Sept. 6 (7:30-9:30 p.m.)

Less-Adventurous Edition: May 31, Aug. 2 & Aug. 16 (8-10 p.m.) | Aug. 30 (7:30-9:30 p.m.) | Sept. 13 (7-9 p.m.)

NEW in 2024, the park is offering two versions of Grandfather by Night – an adventurous version and a less-adventurous version (more on this, below). Explore Grandfather Mountain after hours with your own personal guides. You’ll discover some of the park’s nighttime wonders, while stopping at its most significant sites. Watch a stunning Grandfather sunset, and experience the mountain as never before! There is an additional cost.

The less-adventurous version includes an outdoor interpretive program featuring flora, fauna, folklore and more. This edition of the event series is held outdoors and is accessible for those in a wheelchair. Advance request (by calling 828-733-2013) is required for those with accessibility needs so that proper transportation can be arranged.

The adventurous version will include a short optional hike after sunset to discuss and look for the creatures that are more active at night. The group will explore the spruce-fir forests from top to bottom in search of salamanders, owls, flying squirrels, fireflies and other nocturnal creatures.

Animal Enrichment Day

Wednesday, July 31

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

On Animal Enrichment Day, guests will see firsthand how Grandfather Mountain cares for its resident animals. An enrichment is a special treat, new toy or even an unfamiliar scent given to the animals to break up their routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. Visitors can enjoy watching enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family-oriented games and crafts.

Hawk Watch

Sept. 1-30

All throughout September, guests are invited to join the mountain’s naturalists as they count passersby in the sky and celebrate the annual spectacle of fall raptor migration. Participants can observe the migration daily at Linville Peak, across the Mile High Swinging Bridge, weather permitting.

Junior Naturalist Day

Saturday, Sept. 7

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grandfather Mountain’s Junior Ranger Program is now the Junior Naturalist Program — a new program for our new Conservation Campus! Activities throughout the day will be provided specifically for children ages 5-12 to explore their environment and experience all that Grandfather has to offer.

53rd-Annual Girl Scout Day

Saturday, Sept. 21

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Girl Scouts are invited to join the park’s educators for a fun-filled learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain. Participants can enjoy special scout activities, presentations and speakers. Plus, all Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership, and family members will receive discounted admission.

Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight

Saturday, Sept. 28 (Rain Date: Saturday, Oct. 5)

6:30-9:30 p.m.

As night falls on Grandfather Mountain, guests can enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nocturnal residents. There is an additional cost.

From Oct. 5 through Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. (weather permitting), guests can enjoy short, guided walks that highlight the mountain’s fall color. The starting locations will vary day to day based on the foliage. Grandfather is home to myriad species of plants and hardwood trees that range from pumpkin-colored beech trees to blood-red sourwoods and rusty red oaks. During the daily rambles, guests learn all about the mountain’s unique biodiversity and the science behind the changing of the leaves. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

The Fall Color Ramble

Oct. 5-Oct. 13

1-1:30 p.m.

From Oct. 5 through Oct. 13 (weather permitting), guests can enjoy short, guided walks that highlight the mountain’s fall color. The starting locations will vary day to day based on the foliage. Grandfather is home to myriad species of plants and hardwood trees that range from pumpkin-colored beech trees to blood-red sourwoods and rusty red oaks. During the daily rambles, guests learn all about the mountain’s unique biodiversity and the science behind the changing of the leaves.

Beary Scary Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 26

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Visit Grandfather Mountain for a day of nature programs about animals that some consider creepy and crawly! This fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to trick-or-treat through the animal habitats area and then watch special Halloween enrichments be given to the animals. Plus, children in costume are admitted at half-price.

And More

Grandfather Mountain will add more events to its lineup throughout the year, including the Grandfather Presents speaker series, Grandfather Glows synchronous firefly viewing events, adult field courses and others.

To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event-calendar.

Grandfather Glows details will be announced later this spring. Sign up to be among the first to receive the latest news at www.grandfather.com/fireflies.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

