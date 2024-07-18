Grandfather Mountain and Kitty Hawk Kites Celebrate 50th Anniversary of First Hang Glider Flight at Grandfather with Commemorative Event at Linville, and Nature Park on July 27

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, and Kitty Hawk Kites are set to celebrate the flight of the latter’s founder and the first person to hang glide off the mountain, John Harris, with programming, a panel discussion and fun on Saturday, July 27. The two iconic North Carolina attractions and businesses are marking 50 years since that “first flight,” with activities open to Grandfather Mountain guests and included with regular admission. There will be no actual hang glider flights from the mountain during this celebration. (Photo by Hugh Morton)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, and Kitty Hawk Kites are set to celebrate the flight of the latter’s founder and the first person to hang glide off the mountain, John Harris, with programming, a panel discussion and fun on Saturday, July 27.

Visitors who have experienced Grandfather Mountain’s lofty heights while crossing the Mile High Swinging Bridge often feel as though they’re soaring above the clouds. For more than a decade, in the 1970s and ’80s, that was, in fact, a literal sensation.

From 1974 through 1987, Grandfather was a popular hang gliding destination, playing host to the annual Masters of Hang Gliding Championship and countless exhibition flights.

The mountain even had its own hang gliding team in the Grandfather Mountain Flyers, which would fly daily, weather permitting. Although the sport is no longer permitted on Grandfather Mountain, the memories continue to fly high.

The event will serve to commemorate Harris’ first launch on July 13, 1974. At the time, Harris had already developed a passion for flying and thought the mountain would make an ideal launch site.

He approached Grandfather founder Hugh Morton, who embraced the idea and arranged for that historic first flight.

“It was terrifying and fun at the same time,” Harris previously said of the experience, ahead of a reunion event in 2018. “I measured everything out – the height of the mountain, where the landing areas were, and I knew I could fly from the peak to those landing areas, so I knew it was all possible. But there’s always that element of the unknown, when you haven’t done something before. So, it was terrifying taking off from the boulder at Cliffside, but once I was in the air, I knew everything was as I had expected, and from that point on, it was fun.”

Following the success of his first flight, Harris returned to the mountain that same day to launch from an even greater height – Morton Peak, just across from Linville Peak. From there, interest in Grandfather as a hang gliding destination took off.

“I am looking forward to visiting beautiful Grandfather Mountain and old friends to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first hang gliding flight off of Grandfather Mountain in 1974 – a flight that changed my life for the better and led to many lifelong friends, and inspired people around the world to fly,” said Harris.

The day will feature a paper-kite-building station, gliders on display, a special “Peaks and Profiles” talk with Harris and more.

“We’re excited to note this special occasion with the Kitty Hawk Kites team and offer our guests a glimpse into this chapter of both of our stories,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “While we know Grandfather’s hang gliding history is beloved and remembered by many, we hope to bring the lore surrounding this period of time forward to younger generations and share some of the science behind these flights.”

Activities will kick off at 10 a.m. The full schedule is below.

First in Flight – Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the First Hang Glider Flight at Grandfather Mountain Schedule:

All Day | “Hang Gliding at Grandfather” Photo Gallery | Outside the Classroom in the Clouds in the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery

Enjoy historical images from hang gliding events at Grandfather Mountain from the Hugh Morton Collection of Films and Photographs at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Gliders on Display | Various locations in the park

Kitty Hawk Kites will have colorful gliders on display at various spots along the park road. While the majority of the aircrafts will not be accessible for guests to get close to, a ground-mounted glider will be set up near the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, located next to the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. Guests will be able to strap into the glider to get a feel for how to move around in the apparatus. Please note: There will be no actual hang glider flights from the mountain during this celebration.

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Build-a-Kite Station | Second floor of the Top Shop

Build and design a kite fit for a mile-high view with kits from Kitty Hawk Kites! As supplies last, each child coming through the Grandfather Mountain entrance gate will receive a free paper kite kit. Those guests should go to the Top Shop during the event to build the kite and decorate it.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Let’s Go Fly a Kite! | Top Shop parking lot (designated kite area)

Guests will be allowed to fly their paper kites from this designated area located near the Mile High Swinging Bridge (weather permitting). (Flying any kites, other than the paper kites made at the event, is prohibited inside the park.)

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Fly a Kite in MacRae Meadows | Located just south of the gates of Grandfather Mountain on U.S. 221

MacRae Meadows will be open to foot traffic during the day’s celebration for kite flying! Bringing a personal kite to fly at MacRae Meadows is permitted for this event. (No Grandfather Mountain admission is required for this activity. Please park in the gravel lot across U.S. 221 and walk across the road. Blocking the gates into MacRae Meadows is prohibited.)

11 – 11:30 a.m. | Random Acts of Science | Wilson Center for Nature Discovery

This daily program led by Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation (GMSF) staff educators will make thematic ties to the day’s celebration, such as the science behind thermals, animals that take advantage of Grandfather’s cliffs and the weather the mountain creates.

11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Most-Creative Kite Contest Award | Top Shop parking lot (designated kite area)

Representatives from GMSF and Kitty Hawk Kites will pick their favorite kite designs. Three winners will be selected and will receive a gift basket with items from the two organizations.

12 – 12:30 p.m. | Random Acts of Science | Wilson Center for Nature Discovery

This daily program led by GMSF staff educators will make thematic ties to the day’s celebration, such as the science behind thermals, animals that take advantage of Grandfather’s cliffs and the weather the mountain creates.

1 – 1:30 p.m. | Peaks and Profiles | Near the Mile High Swinging Bridge

This daily program led by GMSF staff educators gets a first-flight twist and will include themes like the science behind why Grandfather Mountain was a good place to hang glide. A representative from Kitty Hawk Kites will also be around to answer questions about hang gliding.

1 – 2 p.m. | “Grandfather’s First Flight” Panel Discussion | Hodges Theater in the Wilson Center

A walk down memory lane to the time of the first flight and other hang gliding events at Grandfather Mountain. Panel to include:

John Harris (first flight hang gliding pilot at Grandfather Mountain and founder of Kitty Hawk Kites)

Catherine Morton (GMSF board member and daughter of Grandfather Mountain founder Hugh Morton)

Harris Prevost (Grandfather Mountain former vice president)

2 – 2:30 p.m. | Anniversary Cake | Williams Outdoor Learning Space

After the panel discussion, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first flight with a slice of cake (while supplies last). Panel participants will be on hand to interact with attendees. (Rain location: Wilson Center lobby)

2 – 2:30 p.m. | Random Acts of Science | Wilson Center for Nature Discovery

This daily program led by GMSF staff educators will make thematic ties to the day’s celebration, such as the science behind thermals, animals that take advantage of Grandfather’s cliffs and the weather the mountain creates.

3 – 3:30 p.m. | Peaks and Profiles With John Harris | Near the Mile High Swinging Bridge

This daily program led by GMSF staff educators gets a first-flight twist and will include themes like the science behind why Grandfather Mountain was a good place to hang glide. John Harris will join the program to share his firsthand account of flying off the peak.

It is recommended that folks book admission tickets in advance at www.grandfather.com. Outdoor elements of this event are weather permitting. Flying a kite in MacRae Meadows between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. does not require a ticket to the park.

For additional details on this event, visit www.grandfather.com/event/first-in-flight.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

Kitty Hawk Kites is the largest independent retailer of kites, toys, flags, and wind-related items in the world, offering a vast selection for all ages and skill levels. Celebrating 50 years of teaching the world to fly by offering outdoor experiences and adventure, Kitty Hawk Kites offers unique outdoor experiences and events for enthusiasts of all kinds. Visit www.kittyhawk.com for more information.

