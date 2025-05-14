Grandfather Mountain Adult Field Course May to October Series Announced for 2025

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is once again offering its adult field courses for 2025, allowing participants the chance to explore Grandfather Mountain like never before and take a deep dive into a variety of topics. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is once again offering its adult field courses for 2025, allowing participants the chance to explore Grandfather Mountain like never before and take a deep dive into a variety of topics.

The series runs from May through October, with topics including landscape design, geology, habitat identification, hummingbirds, fungi and astronomy. Each field course is limited to 20 or fewer participants, so they fill up quickly.

“Our field course series gives adults the chance to examine some really interesting subjects,” said John Caveny, vice president of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Combining these unique topics with course leadership from experts in each field creates a one-of-a-kind learning environment.”

Courses cost $60 per person (or $51 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club), plus tax, with registration required in advance at www.grandfather.com.

Many of the courses run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but all event times are outlined below. Bringing a bagged lunch is recommended for most field courses, although Mildred’s Grill will be open to attendees.

One field course took place May 10, focusing on ecological landscape design.

The remaining courses include:

Exploring Grandfather Mountain’s Geologic Window – June 14

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Limited to 20 participants

Join Anthony Love from Appalachian State University to learn about the geologic history captured within the rocks of Grandfather Mountain. Participants will be introduced to concepts of general geology, the shape of the land surface within the Grandfather region, how geologic structures are measured and used to interpret rocks, how orientations of rock units can provide insights on the structure of larger regions, how rocks are used to visualize the past environments where they originally formed and, finally, how these pieces are used to form a story of how Earth history transpired in a given area.

Registration for this field course is currently sold out and has a waiting list. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/adult-field-course-exploring-grandfather-mountains-geologic-window.

Explore the Biodiversity of Grandfather Mountain: A Habitat Identification Workshop – July 19

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Limited to 20 participants

Join Elizabeth Trott and Leigh Ann Emery, interpretive park guides for Grandfather Mountain, for an in-depth exploration of the natural community types found on Grandfather. In this class, participants will learn to recognize distinct habitats by studying their characteristic flora, fauna and environmental conditions. Guided by ecological principles and scientific tools, they will examine how factors such as elevation, topography, soil composition and microclimates shape these unique ecosystems and provide habitat for some of the rare and endangered species that can be seen during exploration.

Registration opens May 20. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/adult-field-course-biodiversity-habitat-identification.

Hummingbird Natural History with Banding Demonstration – Aug. 16

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Limited to 15 participants

Join Dwayne Martin and Tiffany Huffman, licensed bird banders, to learn about the life cycle of hummingbirds, from migration to nesting to where they spend their winters. The course will mainly focus on ruby-throated hummingbirds, but will also cover other species that may show up in the Carolinas. A large portion of the program will be dedicated to observing banding, which is done for research purposes. Participants will get to see how the process is done and learn why it is important. All banding activity will be conducted by federal and state licensed banders.

Registration opens June 17. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/adult-field-course-hummingbird.

Fungi in the Cloud Forest – Sept. 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Limited to 12 participants

Join Julie Mullis, an interpretive ranger on the Blue Ridge Parkway, to learn about the lifestyle and habitats of fungi and observe many kinds of fungal fruiting bodies, including mushrooms growing at higher elevations. Participants will learn how to identify them by size, shape and color. They will also inoculate a log with shiitake mushroom mycelium to take home. After an interactive introduction to the fungi kingdom, which includes inoculating the logs, participants will take a short, slow stroll in search of mushrooms growing on the mountain to collect representatives of different fungal families to study back in the classroom. Through this workshop and field exploration, they will learn about fungal habitats, toxicology and the important roles fungi play in the forest ecosystem. The workshop is designed for beginners, but veteran foragers will also glean new insights.

Registration opens July 9. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/adult-field-course-fungi.

Grandfather’s Starry Skies – Oct. 11

5 – 11 p.m. | Limited to 15 participants

Join Amanda K Pastore, director of Mayland Earth to Sky Park, to create a familiarity with the night sky and learn the basics of stargazing that can be applied on any clear night throughout the year. Participants will start in the classroom by exploring some of the best print and digital resources for exploring the night sky and cover some of the basics of stargazing and how to orient to the night sky. They will also discuss the use of planispheres, star maps and star charts to find some of the most beautiful deep sky wonders that can be seen through binoculars or small telescopes. During the evening hours, the group will be out at various viewing locations on the mountain, practicing stargazing skills while looking for meteors and learning about some of the most prominent stars, constellations and other objects visible this time of year.

Registration opens Aug. 11. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/adult-field-course-starry-skies. This event has a rain date.

For more information about adult field courses at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/field-courses. To learn more about becoming a Bridge Club member, visit www.grandfather.com/bridge-club.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.