Governor-elect Josh Stein Announces Rebuilding Western North Carolina Advisory Committee

(RALEIGH) Governor-elect Josh Stein today announced that he has launched the Rebuilding Western North Carolina Advisory Committee to help advise his work to address the communities affected by Hurricane Helene. The Committee is made up of leaders of all types from across the region who are closely connected with their communities and are well-positioned to provide counsel and strategic advice.

“Rebuilding western North Carolina will be a top priority for my administration,” said Governor-elect Josh Stein. “I am grateful that this group of experts will give their time to make sure I know what’s need to rebuild and recover the right way.”

“Western North Carolinians are hopeful about the long-term recovery of our region with Governor-elect Stein’s focus and prioritization on rebuilding WNC,” said Mayor Esther Manheimer. “It requires a massive, sustained effort that centers each household, business, and community’s needs to get back on our feet. I look forward to continuing this work for the people of WNC with the partnership of Governor-elect Stein’s administration.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to work for the much-needed recovery in Western NC,” said Senator Kevin Corbin. “Our region has been damaged more severely than ever before and this calls for a robust response from federal, state, and local private partners. This bi-partisan effort is needed for maximum impact for our citizens and businesses. I thank Governor-elect Stein for including me in this process.”

Members of the Rebuilding Western North Carolina Advisory Committee:

Mayor Esther Manheimer – Co-Chair

Esther Manheimer is the Mayor of Asheville, a role in which she has served since 2013. Prior to that she served on the city council from 2009-2013. Esther is also a partner with the Van Winkle Law Firm in Asheville. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, she has been actively leading and contributing to response and recovery efforts in partnership with local, state, and federal leaders and agencies.

Senator Kevin Corbin – Co-Chair

Senator Kevin Corbin was born and raised in Macon County, where he has served on the Macon County School Board, Macon County Commission, the North Carolina House of Representatives, and the North Carolina Senate. He is also the owner of two insurance agencies. He is a graduate of Franklin High School and Appalachian State University.

Dr. Jim Beeler

Dr. Jim Beeler is executive director of College Access Partnerships at Appalachian State University, serving 27 school districts in western North Carolina. He lives in Watauga County.

Mayor Preston Blakely

Preston Blakely is the mayor of Fletcher in Henderson County and a manager at Quality Janitorial Group.

Katie Button

Katie Button is a five-time James Beard Foundation award nominated chef, cookbook author, media personality, and founder of Asheville-based restaurant Cúrate. She lives in Buncombe County.

Ashley Cook

Ashley Cook is a dedicated community liaison, activist, and organizer. Her work focuses on promoting and safeguarding the unique traditions, values, communities, and history of Appalachia for future generations. She lives in Avery County.

Jack Cecil

Jack Cecil has served as president of Biltmore Farms, LLC since 1992. He is also the chair of the Dogwood Health Trust Board. He lives in Buncombe County.

Casey Cooper

Casey Cooper is the Chief Executive Officer of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority. He is an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and has worked as a primary care nurse, community health nurse, nurse educator, and nurse manager. He lives in Cherokee County.

John Cooper

John Cooper owns Mast General Store. He lives in Watauga County.

Walter Dalton

Walter Dalton served as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor from 2009 to 2013. Prior to that he served in the North Carolina state senator. Most recently, he was president of Isothermal Community College. He lives in Rutherford County.

Sharon Decker

Sharon Decker is President of Tryon Equestrian Partners. She previously served as North Carolina Secretary of Commerce under Governor McCrory and in leadership roles at Tanner Companies and Duke Energy. She lives in Polk County.

Brittany Duncan

Brittany Duncan is the Watauga Community Health Coordinator at the Western Youth Network. She lives in Ashe County.

Will Hoffman

Will Hoffman has served as the superintendent of Madison County Schools since 2018. He also served as the superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools from 2015-2017.

Rep. Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson has served as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives since 2019. He represents constituents in Rutherford, Polk, Henderson and McDowell Counties.

Larry Leake

Larry Leake is an attorney with offices in Marshall and Asheville. He recently retired as a North Carolina District Court Judge. He lives in Madison County.

Dr. Laura Leatherwood

Dr. Laura Leatherwood has served as president of Blue Ridge Community College since 2017. She leads three campuses with 11,000 students in Henderson and Transylvania Counties.

Kevin Leonard

Kevin Leonard is executive director of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.

Rep. Chuck McGrady

Chuck McGrady is a former member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, where he represented people in Henderson County. He also is a former president of the Sierra Club. McGrady lives in Henderson County.

Dee Dee Perkins

Dee Dee Perkins is a business owner and community leader in Brevard in Transylvania County.

Van Phillips

Van Phillips is a business leader in Spruce Pine in Mitchell County. He also serves as a board member for the Samuel L. Phillips Family Foundation and Mayland Community College . serving Mitchell, Avery, and Yancey Counties.

Mayor Zeb Smathers

Zeb Smathers is the mayor of Canton in Haywood County. He is also an attorney in private practice.

Nathan Ramsey

Nathan Ramsey is the executive director of Land of Sky Regional Council as well as the director of the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board. In these roles, he serves Buncombe, Henderson, Madison and Transylvania Counties. He lives in Buncombe County.

Debbie Roundtree

Debbie Roundtree is a Certified Nursing Assistant/Caregiver and is the founder of a non-profit organization called Back to School Fest that supports Henderson County and other surrounding counties. She is also a former member of the Hendersonville City Council and lives in Henderson County.

Commissioner Charlie Wallin

Charlie Wallin is a Watauga County Commissioner. He also is Director of Director of Retail Dining and External Partners at Appalachian State University.

Commissioner Al Whitesides

Al Whitesides is a Buncombe County Commissioner. He is also a community activist and former banker.

