Giving Thanks: Banner Elk to Reopen for the Holidays; Ready to Welcome Back Visitors

Holiday Season in Banner Elk. Photo by Todd Bush

The Western North Carolina town of Banner Elk, a popular tourist destination closed since late September because of Hurricane Helene, reopens to visitors Thanksgiving week.

Although the holiday season is always a special time in this mountain community, there’s an extra sense of gratitude in 2024. After weeks without power and more than a month without water and other services, the town cherishes a return to normalcy with a deep appreciation for all the help it has received.

“Banner Elk is ready to welcome back visitors for the holidays,” says Mayor Brenda Lyerly. “The resilience in our special town has been amazing and Thanksgiving in Banner Elk should be on everyone’s calendar. Then, come enjoy our ‘Small Town Christmas’ celebration the first weekend in December with three exciting days of holiday activities.”

Lyerly says Helene hit at the worst time for Banner Elk’s tourism-dependent economy. October’s fall color season brings the biggest economic boost to businesses and accommodations, and the cancelation of the famed Woolly Worm Festival dealt another blow.

“Not only did businesses lose revenue, but expenses of the cleanup after the storm are tremendous,” she says. “Things are not perfect yet, but most services have been restored. Our roads and doors are open and waiting for your arrival.”

Visitors are encouraged to spend a few days in Banner Elk. Plenty of accommodations – including hotels, inns and vacation rentals – are available, and a new Holiday Stroll map highlights businesses, restaurants and activities that have reopened in the walkable downtown.

A Small Town Christmas, which takes place Dec. 6-8, has a full lineup of activities. This includes the town tree lighting, breakfast with Santa, a carol sing, Christmas parade, cookie decorating, ornament making, mini-train rides and two shows of a holiday song-and-dance revue.

Banner Elk also offers choose-and-cut lodging packages that include one or two nights lodging and a voucher for a Christmas tree at a local tree farm, Elk River Evergreens.

Throughout the holidays, skiing and snowboarding will be available at Sugar Mountain Resort and Beech Mountain Resort, both within five miles of downtown Banner Elk.

For updated details about Banner Elk’s reopening and an overview of holiday activities and lodging options, go to www.BannerElk.com.

