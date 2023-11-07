Girls on the Run of the High Country Presents No Man’s Land Film Festival Nov. 16th

BOONE, N.C. — Girls on the Run of the High Country proudly presents the inspiring No Man’s Land Film Festival at the Appalachian Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The film festival has been celebrating and exploring what it means to be a woman in adventure, sport and film since 2015.

Tickets to the film screening are $15, with a $5 discount for Girls on the Run coaches andparticipants. VIP tickets are $50, which include admission to the screening and a 5:30 p.m. pre-film reception with drinks and appetizers. Children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Purchase tickets at apptheatre.org or at the door.

Proceeds from the event benefit Girls on the Run of the High Country, an afterschool program that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through a fun, running-based curriculum.

In between screenings of seven inspiring films, Girls on the Run chapter representatives will share more information about the organization and present the inaugural Leigh Cooper Wallace Making a Difference Award, which recognizes a community member who has made an impact on the Girls on the Run of the High Country organization. Wallace, who died in 2012, was a founding member of Girls on the Run, a standout Appalachian State track athlete and a much-loved teacher at Watauga High School.

Speakers at the event include Megan Laws, Parkway Elementary teacher and Girls on the Run coach and advisory board member; Mary Sheryl Horine, representing Girls on the Run of the High Country; Carrie Henderson, representing Watauga Women in Leadership; Ashley Beamer Pardy, co-owner of Recess Skate and Snowboard Shop; and Greyson Summey, owner of Revolution Boone.

Through a network of dedicated volunteers and staff, Girls on the Run of the High Country serves girls in Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Wilkes counties, helping them recognize their inner strength and limitless potential.

Over the course of a 10-week program, trained Girls on the Run coaches lead small teams of third through eighth grade girls through dynamic discussions, activities and running games, motivating girls to develop essential skills and to nurture their physical and emotional health. The program culminates with girls participating in a community service project and a celebratory 5K event.

Girls on the Run of the High Country is an outreach program of Appalachian State University’s Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services and an affiliate council of Girls on the Run International, which has a network of over 200 councils across the United States and Canada.

Sponsors of the No Man’s Land Film Festival screening and VIP reception include Beech Meadows Ski Shop; Footsloggers; Beech Mountain Resort; Chetola Resort; Morgan Herdklotz, Realtor; LP on Main; Watauga Women in Leadership; Revolution Boone; Mane Habit Salon; SkyLine/SkyBest; and Tracy Simms, Realtor.

Purchase tickets at apptheatre.org and learn more at ihhs.appstate.edu/outreach/girls-run-high-country