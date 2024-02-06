Gina Harwood Appointed as Part-Time Executive Director of Village Foundation of Blowing Rock

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is thrilled to announce the appointment of Gina Harwood as its new Part-Time Executive Director. In her role, Gina will be pivotal in providing consistent organization and direction to the foundation, steering it towards a bright and impactful future.

Gina brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Executive Director of Development for the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University. During her impressive 12-year tenure at ASU, Gina demonstrated an unwavering passion for helping students, donors, and alumni achieve their goals and build lasting legacies.

Gina Harwood

Her dedication and strategic approach led to remarkable success, resulting in over $17 million in gifts to the university.

In addition to her professional achievements, Gina and her husband, David, have been proud residents of Blowing Rock for 24 years. They are active members of the community, and Gina has consistently demonstrated her passion for assisting others, whether through her career, church, or volunteer work in the local schools.

As the Part-Time Executive Director, Gina will focus on implementing effective strategies, cultivating community engagement, and overseeing the foundation’s operations to ensure its continued success in supporting the local community.

“We are delighted to welcome Gina Harwood to the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock. Her exemplary leadership and extensive experience in philanthropy align perfectly with our mission and vision for the future,” said Cathy Robbins, President of the Board of Directors. “We believe that Gina will bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that will strengthen our foundation and enhance our ability to make a positive impact in the community.”

Gina expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am honored to join the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock and contribute to the incredible work this organization does for the community. I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, staff, and community stakeholders to build upon the foundation’s successes and create a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

About the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock:

The mission of The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is to promote, implement and support business education, solicitation and retention, and economic development in Blowing Rock. Through our efforts, we hope to improve the standard of living in, and economic vitality of Blowing Rock, while fostering orderly, economic growth and development and generally, lessening the burdens on local government.

Established in 2012, the Village Foundation has achieved a long and illustrious history of identifying and pursuing projects that enhance the quality of life and economic resiliency of Blowing Rock. Throughout our history, dozens of motivated citizens have graciously volunteered their various resources to see the goals of the organization come to fruition, while continuously envisioning an even better future for our village.

