“Gift of Giving Store” at Hardin Park Accepting Donations Through Dec. 7 

For nearly two decades, Hardin Park School in Boone has offered a store-like atmosphere at this time every year in which selected students can enjoy a little holiday shopping for their parents or guardians. It provides a cost-free opportunity for kids who might not otherwise be able to buy gifts for their loved ones.

And, thanks to beloved fourth-grade teacher, Corrie Freeman, we have been reminded that it’s time for the community to step forward once again to help keep the ball rolling.

The outreach was started by teacher, Joni Horine, who Freeman said, saw a need and chose to make a difference. “We have all watched her dream not only grow, but flourish and touch the lives of so many.”

The project has always been close to Freeman’s heart, she admitted, not only as a teacher, but also as a single parent. “Often times, students of single parents don’t have the ability to shop because they may not have anyone to take them. This store provides them that opportunity. Plus, it’s an amazing way for us to give and share what we have, but no longer need.”

High Country Press had a chance to talk with Horine earlier, who with her sons, came up with the unique idea nearly 20 years ago. As a longtime member of the Hardin Park School family – from active parent and PTA member to fulltime faculty member — Horine shared that she learned, as a youngster (from her father), “that it was more blessed to give then to receive.”

It was a lesson that she passed on to her sons and it stuck. Her son Josh was convinced that they could teach others the joy of giving. And, through a series of events — discussing the idea with the school principal at the time, and acquiring a room for their “store,” it became reality. They reached out to family and friends and soon the room was filled with gift items. Then, school children were invited to shop for their parents — and nearly 20 years later, it’s still happening.

The impacts upon all involved have been tremendous, Horine said, with countless narratives generated from year-to-year from staff, faculty, students and families.

“The stories that the children and their parents have shared have been incredible,” she described. “One student said she chose an angel for her mom because it would remind her of the baby she had just lost; another wanted gloves for her dad so he wouldn’t hurt his hands while he was (working) in prison — ‘We can’t wrap them because they don’t let him get wrapped things,’ the child added.”

Those who coordinate the project said not only has its success continued to grow through the years, but so have the donations and the blessings — and the needs.

And, when Freeman and Santa’s other elves start getting the word out, the donations begin pouring in.

Once everything is arranged, the selected students come to shop, putting much consideration into their gift choices — knowing if it’s the only gift for their parent(s), it needs to be something special.

Yes, it happens near the Christmas holiday, and once called The Christmas Store, today’s Gift of Giving Store is coming back to life again, open to all students of the school with identified needs, regardless of religious beliefs.

The shopping experience, which includes the children wrapping the gifts they choose, is always handled with discretion and respect for the participants. No one knows who participates, unless that student just wants to share it with others.

It’s all about our gift of giving, Freeman reminded us, and now is our chance to make a difference.

So how can we help? “We need new or gently used items (for adults only),” Freeman responded. “We will also appreciate monetary donations to help our elves shop for items we might not receive.”

Donations should be delivered to the school’s front office during operating hours no later than Thursday, Dec. 7, or given to a school staff/faculty member. Also, volunteer help is appreciated with store set up and gift arrangement, etc.

For more information, contact Freeman via FB or call (828) 264-8481. Hardin Park School is located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone.

