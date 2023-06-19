Getting to Know Jesse Pope From Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Jesse Pope is the President and Executive Director of the non-profit, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Jesse has 21 years of experience working for the nature park in many capacities, most notably as Backcountry Ranger, Zookeeper, Chief Naturalist and Director of Education and Natural Resource Management. More Recently Jesse has worked as the Vice President of Operations, helping oversee day-to-day operations, before accepting the position of President and Executive Director in May, 2015. Jesse attended Lees-McRae College, in Banner Elk, NC, for his undergraduate degree and Montreat College, in Black Mountain, NC, for graduate studies in environmental education. He is very passionate about the Stewardship Foundation’s mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. Jesse is a native of Grayson County, Va. growing up on the river banks of the New River. He is married to his wife Michelle, celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. They have three kids, Spencer (12), and twins Trevor (9) and Lily (9). Jesse is an avid birdwatcher and recognized as a professional naturalist by his colleagues. He is dedicated to the community and has served on a number of non-profit and government appointed positions over his career. He currently serves on boards of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, Blue Ridge Conservancy, Williams YMCA of Avery County and the Avery Humane Society to name a few. If you would like to learn more about the park, the great work they are doing and how you can help, please give Jesse a call.

Contact Info:

Website: www.grandfather.com

E-mail: jesse@grandfather.com

Phone: 828-733-2013

Cell: 828-260-6980

