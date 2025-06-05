Get Ready to Strum, Pick, and Sing Your Way Through Summer at Jones House Cultural Center

Thursday Night Old Time Jam at the Jones House Cultural Center in Boone, NC on March 6, 2025. PHOTO BY: BRADLEY PEARCE

The Jones House Cultural Center has announced a series of summer “slow” jams, where participants of all ages can come together to explore the timeless sounds of old-time and classic bluegrass music in a fun and inclusive setting. Each session will be led by two music teachers from the Boone JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) program.

No matter your age or skill level, those who have a passion for traditional music are welcome to join the jams. Bring an acoustic string instrument and come prepared to learn, jam, and make new friends. While some basic chord knowledge is certainly helpful, these sessions are open to beginners and seasoned players alike, offering a supportive environment for everyone to grow and develop their musical talents. Anyone is welcome to sing or sit and enjoy if you are not yet feeling ready to jump in on an instrument.

The Summer Slow Jams will be held on select Thursdays in June, July, and August from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Jones House, located at 604 West King Street in downtown Boone.

These sessions are free and open to the public—all are welcome to attend!

June: 12th & 26th

July: 10th & 24th

August: 7th & 21st

After the Slow Jams, anyone who’s feeling the groove is welcome to stick around for the regular Thursday night “Old Time Jam,” which continues until 10 p.m. It’s a fantastic opportunity to extend the musical fun and immerse yourself in the local traditional music scene.

Join the Jones House for the Summer Slow Jams, where all are welcome to come together, share their love of music, and create lasting memories. For more information, please visit joneshouse.org or email brandon.holder@townofboone.net

About Boone JAM

Boone JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) is dedicated to preserving and promoting the musical heritage of the Appalachian region. Through educational programs, workshops, and performances, Boone JAM aims to pass down traditional music skills to future generations and foster a greater appreciation for the rich cultural heritage of the area.