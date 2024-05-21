Get Gardening with Repair Hub this Saturday at the Watauga County Public Library

Come to the library and give new life to old gardening tools, grab some free seeds, and speak with a Master Gardener this Saturday!

The ever- popular Repair Hub will be at the Watauga County Public Library this Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm to get you gardening! Repair Hub will be sharpening and repairing garden tools, giving away free seed packets, and hand mending garden gloves and protective wear. A Master Gardener will also answer your questions and provide gardening advice. Additional services being offered are lamp repair and wood working, but mending by sewing machine and jewelry repair will not be available at this Repair Hub Pop-Up.

Repair Hub is a nonprofit with the goal of keeping objects out of the waste stream by repairing items for community members and teaching them how to fix items for themselves, thus fostering community through repair.

For questions, please call Adult Services at the library, 828 264 8784 ext. 2 or call Repair Hub Coordinator Andy Groothuis: repairhuborg@gmail.com or (828) 773-6530.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

