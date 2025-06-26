Gen X Hitmakers Joan Osborne and Lisa Loeb Celebrate Their 30-Year-Old Landmark Albums in Boone Concert Friday, July 11

Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts celebration, An Appalachian Summer, presents Joan Osborne and Lisa Loeb, two unmistakable voices of the ’90s, for a special evening marking the 30th anniversaries of their breakthrough albums — Osborne’s Relish and Loeb’s Tails — Friday, July 11 at 7:30pm at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Revisit the songs that shaped a generation, alongside new music and career-spanning fan favorites. Both Relish and Tails were landmark albums that transcended genres, blending folk, pop, and rock with deeply personal storytelling. Osborne’s “One of Us” and Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” became defining anthems of the era, and their impact continues to resonate with longtime fans and new audiences alike. Tickets are $25-$55, with discounts for App State faculty/staff and local residents. To purchase, visit appsummer.org or call the box office at 828-262-4046.

App Summer runs June 28-July 26 and features a diverse lineup of music, dance, theatre, film and visual arts programming. This season’s artists include Amos Lee, Ranky Tanky with Ms. Lisa Fischer, Tessa Lark, Joshua Roman and Edgar Meyer, Joan Osborne and Lisa Loeb, Heather Headley with Western Piedmont Symphony, Peabo Bryson, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, The 5 Browns, as well as more music, visual arts, and international films. Visit AppSummer.org to explore the full season and purchase tickets.

Joan Osborne and Lisa Loeb Tickets

$55 Tier 1, $45 Tier 2, $35 Tier 3, $25 App State students. Discounts: 10% off Tiers 1, 2 & 3 forApp State faculty/staff and local residents ofAshe, Avery, Caldwell, Watauga, and Wilkes counties. To purchase, visit appsummer.org or call the box office at 828-262-4046.

About Joan Osborne

Joan Osborne made an indelible mark with Relish, earning multiple Grammy nominations and showcasing a voice equally at home in rock, soul, and blues. Her work since has been critically acclaimed, with collaborations ranging from Bob Dylan to The Funk Brothers. “This is the most personal record I’ve ever made,” multi-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Joan Osborne says about her ravishing 2023 studio album, Nobody Owns You.“These songs come from my feelings about people in my family, about people who I care about, and just what to do with this time that we have on the earth. They come from a raw emotional place. And I’m asking myself that question: What am I here for?” The result is a masterful collection of 12 contemplative songs offering hope and solace, while exploring Osborne’s own unique journey from small-town Kentucky to around the world.

About Lisa Loeb

With a legacy spanning nearly 20 studio albums and EPs, multiple entrepreneurial ventures, and her own weekday SiriusXM radio show, “Stay with Lisa Loeb” on ’90s on 9, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb continues to solidify her status as one of the industry’s most creative and revered artists. Best known for her platinum hit “Stay (I Missed You)” from the 1994 film Reality Bites, Lisa was the first independent artist to have a #1 single on the charts without a recording contract. Since then, she has released multiple hit singles and gold-certified albums. Recently, Lisa released her acclaimed album, A Simple Trick to Happiness, and co-created the musical Together Apart with 100 other Brown alums, to benefit The Actors Fund. Her latest album, a collaboration with The Hollow Trees, That’s What It’s All About, is a tribute to timeless songs. Lisa’s recent television appearances include “Fuller House,” “That ’90s Show,” and the Hallmark TV movie Hanukkah on Rye. Other highlights include creating an original New York Times crossword puzzle for its 75th anniversary, joining Daryl Hall on his show Live from Daryl’s House, and going on tour with Lyle Lovett for In Conversation and Song. Beyond music, Lisa’s impact extends through her children’s albums, eyewear line, acting, voiceover work, and philanthropy.

Tickets for An Appalachian Summer

With ticket prices ranging from $5-$65, as well as several free events and discounts for both children, students, and App State faculty/staff, App Summer offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets.Purchase in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office (733 Rivers St), online at AppSummer.org, or by phone at 828-262-4046.

App State Faculty/Staff: 10% off Tiers 1, 2 & 3.Contact Box Office for discount code.

Local Residents (Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Watauga, and Wilkes counties):10% off Tiers 1, 2 & 3 for select events.Enter zip code before selecting tickets online.