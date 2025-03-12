Gallop for Good: Spirit Ride Kentucky Derby-Themed Fundraiser Tickets go on Sale March 10th – Don’t Miss Out!

Joy in every moment—our attendees know that supporting Spirit Ride means changing lives.

Photo by: Cindy McCenery

Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center is excited to announce its Fundraising Derby, taking place on May 3rd, 2025 at the beautiful Broyhill Equestrian Preserve in Blowing Rock. This lively event will support Spirit Ride’s mission of providing equine-assisted learning opportunities for children with a wide array of diagnoses—at no cost to families.

Public ticket sales begin March 10th, 2025, with proceeds directly funding Spirit Ride’s essential operating costs. The goal? To raise $25,000 to ensure children continue to learn, grow, and strive toward becoming their ideal selves through equine-assisted services.

An Evening of Southern Elegance & Excitement!

Attendees can look forward to a Derby-style celebration featuring:

🏇 Live & Online Auction – Bid on exclusive items while supporting a great cause!

🍽️ Gourmet “Derby Style Faire” – A specially curated menu from Gadabouts Catering, including:

Blackberry Bourbon Glazed Meatballs

Roast Pork Loin with Caramelized Apples & Onions

Southern Baked Macaroni & Cheese

🍹 Signature Mint Juleps & More – Enjoy classic Derby drinks alongside non-alcoholic options.

🎟 Fun Raffles – Exciting prizes up for grabs throughout the evening!

🐎 Therapeutic Riding Demonstrations – See firsthand the incredible impact of Spirit Ride’s equine-assisted programs.

📺 Live Viewing of the 151st Kentucky Derby – Experience the thrill of the Run for the Roses alongside fellow racing fans.

Why This Fundraiser Matters!

Spirit Ride is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides Equine-Assisted Services free of charge to children with a wide array of diagnoses. The annual Fundraising Derby is critical in maintaining financial sustainability and expanding access to equine-assisted learning for children who need it most.

Saskia Van de Gevel and Mark Spond with their son, Luke, during a Spirit Ride lesson

Saskia Van de Gevel, a Spirit Ride parent and Fundraising VP shares, “Our mission for this event goes beyond mere fundraising. We are ensuring that vital services remain accessible to families like ours. Your support directly impacts children like my son, Luke, who has flourished under Spirit Ride’s Equine Assisted program.”

Giddy Up and Get Involved!

📅 When: May 3rd, 2025, 4-8pm

📍 Where: Broyhill Equestrian Center

1500 Laurel Ln, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

🎭 Presented By: Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center

📧 Contact: SpiritRideNC@gmail.com

🌐 Website: SpiritRideNC.org (Click the red button to purchase tickets!)

