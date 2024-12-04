Funeral Services Set for Longtime Watauga County Sheriff, Red Lyons, who Died December 2

Longest-serving sheriff of Watauga County, James C. “Red” Lyons, will be remembered by many as a kind, compassionate and fair leader.

By Sherrie Norris

As word began to circulate throughout Watauga County on Monday, Dec. 2, that Watauga County’s longest serving sheriff, James C. “Red” Lyons had died, his life of service became a main topic of conversation; memorial tributes also began pouring into social media sites honoring one many remember as a well-respected leader.

Known far and wide for the many hats he wore during his lifetime, the former Watauga County Sheriff has left an impressive legacy as one of the area’s best-loved community servants.

Funeral services for Lyons, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, at Hampton’s Funeral Home in Boone. The Lyons family will receive friends two hours prior to the service beginning at 12 noon.

Lyons was known primarily for his lengthy, five-term tenure as sheriff of the county he loved and called home. But, as many have pointed out, he made a lasting impact in various roles throughout his lifetime.

Born to parents Clarence and Lelia Moretz Lyons on January 16, 1937, the Watauga native started out as a brick mason early in life, working alongside his father and brother. You might say, however, that his lifetime of public service was set in stone as a young man when elected to serve as Watauga County commissioner.

Not only did he manage the county livestock market for several years, Lyons also become Chief of Police for the Town of Boone, and served as Watauga County Tax Supervisor, as well as Watauga County Manager.

In 1982, his love for law enforcement took a serious turn and one that resulted in his eventual rank of Watauga County’s longest serving sheriff, to date. During his 20 years at the helm, through five consecutive terms of service, Lyons also served as chaplain of the North Carolina Sheriffs Association and as a member of the NC Board of Corrections.

Beyond his official duties, near and dear to Lyons was his affiliation with Friendship Church of Boone, where he and his family were longtime members, and where he served in various capacities through the years. With his beautiful voice and love for (gospel) music, it was only natural that he served as his church music director. Additionally, he and his family were known for their many years of singing as a quartet in and beyond the High Country area.

Following his retirement from law enforcement, Lyons devoted his time to his family and especially to his cattle farm, on which he grew black angus cattle for many years. He could also be seen on the golf course and in the bowling alley, two more interests that held his attention and expertise.

Lyons will be remembered for all of this and more, but, as those who knew him best, it was his Christian faith and family that mattered most to him.

A young “Red” Lyons leading the wagon train though Boone during his first term as sheriff. Photo courtesy of Scott Lyons.

As a family spokesperson, and friend to thus writer, Lyon’s son, Scott, shared that his dad was not only special to so many, but he was, of course, special to him, in a way that only a son could understand. “What a man,” Scott said, in attempting to describe his dad.

Sharing how his father had been in declining health for quite a while, and regardless of how “expected” death might be, Scott reminded us that it’s never easy to let go of a loved one.

On a more personal level, Scott recalled three of the most important lessons in life he learned from his father: “First, to love the Lord, your God; you must be born again. Secondly, there is nothing any good that comes out of a brown bottle or a plastic bag.”

Third and foremost, Scott learned that the love a parent has for a child, can only compare to that of God for his children.

“Before his health began to decline, I told him that I regretted the hell and heartache I had put them through, as a younger man,” Scott said. “I told him that he and mom should’ve killed me. Dad asked, ‘Why did you say that?’ I’ll never forget him looking me in the eye, and in his smooth, caring voice, he reassured me that he and mom had just loved me through it all.”

And, yes, Scott shared, “I loved my Dad and the main thing is, I know where he is — walking the streets of gold, holding my Savior’s precious hand. My Dad. What a man.”

Memories of Lyons have been shared publicly in recent days, with one person describing him as “a remarkable man with an infectious smile, always a friend through good and bad.” Others commented upon his professional, yet compassionate, personable manner in which he dealt with the public. And, so many spoke of the respect they had for him, not only as a public figure, but also as an individual.

According to his obituary, “Red” Lyons is survived by his wife Peggy Hampton Lyons of the home. Two sons, Craig Lyons and wife Donna, and Scott Lyons, all of Boone, one brother, Doyle Lyons of Radford, Virginia. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Heather Lyons, TJ Proffit, Todd Lyons, Sarah Lyons and Holly Lyons; four great-grandchildren, Caleb Martin, Thomas and Gracie Proffit and Jett Lyons; two sisters-in-law, Lou and Rachel Lyons, and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Eugene, Charles, Ernest and Donald Lyons and one sister, Helen Lyons Norris.

Officiating at his funeral service will be the Revs. Ralph Johnson, Toby Oliver and Joey Byrd. Burial will follow at the Friendship Church Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Tammy and Emma of Medi-Home Hospice and the many others who assisted in his care.

The family requests no food or flowers. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s, Medi-Home Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

