Funeral Service Set for Beloved Sports Icon, Jack Groce is Scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, January 24

A celebration of life to honor the memory of beloved coach, Jack Groce, who died Friday, January 17, at the age of 95, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Boone United Methodist Church.

While everyone deserves to be honored at their time of death, as well as in life, it is perhaps the passing of those who have gone the extra mile — and have had a significant impact on many others —that hits a small community the hardest.

A young Jack Groce made a name for himself and served, through the years, as an example to countless others. Photo submitted.

Such is the case with the death of the “Coach,” a man whose name was recognized by countless people, whether they knew him or not. A Friday night football game in a local high school stadium could’ve been the closest many people through the years ever came to Groce. But for those who walked the halls of Appalachian High School and later, Watauga High School, played sports on the fields, and especially the one bearing his name, or learned some of life’s greatest lessons under his leadership — both off and on the field — the death of Jack Groce has left a huge hole.

As we all know, when death comes, family, friends and associates begin offering memorial tributes — and following the death of Groce, those memories began pouring into various outlets from near and far, especially directed toward his family. And, all expressed sadness at the loss of one admired and respected by so many from all walks of life. Having been described as a well-loved coach, teacher and athletic director in Watauga County schools, Groce was recognized publicly on numerous occasions during and after his lengthy career.

But, as we’ve often heard, nobody knows a person like his or her own family. And, as Groce’s granddaughter, Staci Norris shared, he was the real deal, on and off the field.

“ It’s hard to begin to say goodbye to someone like him. Jack Groce — the man, the myth, and the legend. Larger than life. He gave of himself for the betterment of those around him his entire life. His quiet faith showed in the way he loved people. He noticed the least of these, called people to more, and commanded respect with deep humility. He left everything better than he found it, including me.”

Norris added that seeing the love he had for her “Mimi” was her favorite thing of all, calling it a beautiful love story that most never experience.

“From that love (and marriage of 74 years) flowed such a deep love and affection for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.”

And as the first grandchild — the only girl, and now a wife and mother, Norris said with a loving chuckle, “ I gave him his own basketball team.”

Norris said she will forever cherish the memory of his soft hands, of the kisses he placed upon her hands, and the way greeted her with, ‘Hey Sweetie,’ while wrapping her in his sheltering hugs.

“He was just the best. I was beyond lucky to have had him for 41 years. But it was more than luck. It was a privilege to love him and be loved by him.”

To her Pa-Paw, she said, “My heart is fuller because you filled it up with your very being. I could never have heard ‘I love you’ too many times or have told you (the same) too many times. You spared nothing in making me feel special.”

On behalf of Watauga County Schools, Board of Education Chairperson, Gary Childers, shared with High Country Press, from both a personal and professional perspective, on the influence of Coach Groce, who, he said, was always associated with the high school or ASU while he (Childers) worked in the elementary schools.

“He had already retired when I became the high school principal,” Childers said, recalling his first interactions with Groce occurred while serving as the fifth-grade teacher of his son, Jack Jr., at Hardin Park.

“It was my first year teaching in Watauga,” Childers said. “He and Virginia were always supportive of their children and their children’s teachers. One afternoon early on in that year, after the students had been dismissed, I bumped into him in the hall. (He was there on some type of school business.) We spoke and I mentioned to him that I wish there was more time for me to reach out to my students’ parents and get to know their families better. He was very kind in his response by saying, ‘Gary, I appreciate that and agree that we, as teachers, should communicate well with the parents of our students, but we parents should also make the time to get to know our children’s teachers better, as well.’

During the November 2013 Pioneers Pride Night at Watauga High School, Jack Groce presents a plaque to Bill Mauldin, coach of Watauga High’s 1978 3A state football champion team. File photo

Two great coaches, Jack Groce and Bill Mauldin, whose contributions will forever remain an integral part of Watauga High School history. File photo

Childers continued, “This local legend, in just a few seconds, made this very young, inexperienced teacher feel at ease, while passing on some valuable insight that stuck with me — not only as a teacher, but as a parent, myself.”

Beyond that one personal interaction, Childers said that he, like so many others, knew Groce by his reputation. “Anyone I ever had any interaction with pertaining to the work of Jack Groce had only good things to say about him. The positive comments I would hear about him covered the gamut from his integrity, to his judgement, his character, his teaching and coaching abilities, fairness, good judgement, etc.”

And from longtime radio personality, sports announcer, Mike Kelly:

Jack Groce was a class act. I was in Boone for 26 years. I remember Coach Groce leading the boys’ golf team. He was a tremendous golfer and the players loved him.

I remember they had to battle the elements every spring, but Coach was always positive.

He and Coach Carter lentz took me under their wings and introduced me to the High Country, its history and great traditions.

His death is a personal loss for me. He was a best friend and mentor. I loved him and I was blessed to meet someone like him. Thank you, Coach, I really appreciate you, my friend.”

And those traits, and others, have been shared with and by countless individuals in the past few days, especially.

A lengthy list of Groce’s accomplishments helps to paint the picture of the man he was, a seasoned, revered leader in the sports arena, and so much more, and is encapsulated in the following obituary, provided by Austin and Barnes Funeral Service of Boone:

Born on May 31, 1929 to William Arthur Groce, Sr., and Maude Pinnix Groce, Jack loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Boone United Methodist Church.

For more than thirty years, Jack or “Coach Groce” was a coach, educator, and administrator.

Jack grew up in Wilkes County where he was a three-sport athlete at Wilkes Central High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Jenny Anderson, right out of high school, and they moved to Boone to attend Appalachian State Teachers College.

Nicknamed the “Wilkesboro Rabbit,” he played the position of half back and stunned Boone with his immense talent. After receiving his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Appalachian, Jack and Jenny stayed in Boone to raise their family, making the town their home. Jack’s career in education and coaching included time at Appalachian

High School, Appalachian State University, and Watauga High School.

While at Appalachian High School, he served as golf and baseball coach, athletic director, head football coach, and assistant principle. After Appalachian High School closed, Jack returned to Appalachian State where he was an assistant football coach. Jack finished his distinguished career at Watauga High School, where he served as golf coach, head football coach, athletic director, assistant principal, and the Watauga County Athletic Director.

Jack’s accomplishments as a player, coach, educator, and administrator are numerous.

In recognition of those many accomplishments, he was inducted as a Charter Member

in the Appalachian State University Athletic Hall of Fame, a Charter Member of the Watauga County Sports Hall of Fame, a member of the North Carolina Athletic Director’s Association Hall of Fame, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, and to the inaugural class of the Watauga High School Pioneer Athletics

Hall of Fame. One of his most treasured moments was having the Watauga High School stadium named in his honor.

Jack was an avid, competitive golfer who loved to take part in the weekly Saturday tournaments at the Boone Golf Club. He loved to play in all weather conditions and only was deterred by lightning or frozen greens. After Jack retired, he worked part-time at the Boone Golf Club and played at every opportunity, year-round.

For Coach Groce, his personal accomplishments were always secondary to the accomplishments of all “his kids” at home, in church, in sports, in the classroom, and, most importantly, in life. While the outcome of a game or match was important, what

happened after the game was much more important to Coach Groce. His commitment to “his kids” throughout his life was unwavering. Known for his kindness, humility, hard work, and integrity, Coach was a friend and mentor to many.

A doting father, Jack Groce is pictured with his young son, Doug, in top photo, and with Jack, Jr., and daughter, Amy, below. Photo courtesy of the Groce family.

Jack was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He took immense pride in his family and cherished every moment spent with them. While the world knew him as “Coach,” his family knew him as Dad, Daddy, or Pa-Paw. More than his many educational and athletic accomplishments, Coach’s family will always cherish his reassuring and constant hugs as well as his communications of love at any opportunity. Coach always made sure to walk any family member or guest from the house to their car to make sure they made it there safely. He loved deeply; an overflow of his belief and commitment to Jesus, who saved him and kept him. He is now worshipping his Creator in his heavenly home.

Jack was preceded in death by his, parents, brother Jay Groce, sister Jettie Ann Groce Johnson, brother William Arthur Groce Jr., brother John Henry Groce, infant daughter Lisa Groce, and grandson Christopher Hodges.

Jack is survived by his devoted wife and sweetie of 74 years, Virginia (Jenny), his loving children Doug Groce (Donna) of Salisbury, NC, Amy Hodges (Chris) of Boone, and Jack Groce II (Jim) of Weaverville, NC; and sister, Peggy Groce Absher of Wilkesboro. He is also survived by his two wonderful grandchildren, Staci Norris (Seth), and Spencer Hodges (Bailey), and seven great-grandchildren: Lyla, Aliyah, Will, Parker, and Selah Norris, and Ava Jane and Graham Hodges of Boone.

The family would like to extend their deepest heartfelt thanks to the loving and dedicated caregivers who helped take care of Coach over the past year as his health declined.

Officiating at the memorial service for Jack Grove will be Dr. Ed Glaize, Dr. Michael Brown, Rev. Seth Norris and Rev. Vern Collins. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Watauga High Booster Club, the Appalachian State University Yosef Club, or a church or charity of your choice. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

A spokesperson for the family surmised it well: “The legacy of Jack Groce, his love for all “his kids,” his humility and community spirit, will forever be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

A dashing couple with a long, happy future ahead of them, Jack and Virginia Groce are pictured at a special celebration. Courtesy of Appalachian State University.

Sidebar: Who Was Jack Groce?

Thanks to the Watauga High Booster Club, possibly compiled for his Hall of Fame induction a few short years ago, the following summarizes the accomplishments of Coach Jack Groce:

● Graduate of Wilkesboro High School

● Attended Appalachian State University to play football

● Named one of “100 Administrators to Remember” by the NCHSAA

● Named one of "100 Administrators to Remember" by the NCHSAA

● Head football coach at Appalachian High,1955-65

● Running backs coach at Appalachian State, 1966-71

● Head football coach at Watauga High School, 1972-76

● Served as a golf and baseball coach periodically at Appalachian High and Watauga High

● The 1962 Appalachian High Blue Devils finished the season 11-0 record and the 2-A state Region 3

championship with a 39-7 win over Murphy

● Appalachian High School teams won back-to-back state 2-A Region championships in 1961-62

● The 1962 team went undefeated

● Inducted into the North Carolina Athletic Director’s Association Hall of Fame in 1996

● Inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2001

(https://www.nchsaa.org/news/2019-7-8/jack-groce)

● Never experienced a losing season during 20-year career as a head football coach at Appalachian High (1955-65) and Watauga High (1972-76)

● Overall career record as head football coach 134-22-4

● Served as athletic director and assistant principal at WHS from 1977-1990

● Watauga County athletic director (1991 -1992)

● Former president of the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association

● Served a four-year term on the NCHSAA Board of Directors

● Watauga Stadium was named Jack Groce Stadium in 1998

Starting out on life’s journey together, Jack and Virginia Groce lived their vows just as they were intended for 74 years. Photo courtesy of the Groce family.

