Frontline to Farm Returns for Fifth Consecutive Year of Veterans Training in Boone

Beginner Farmer Veterans and trainer Cory Bryk from New Life Farm during the 2024 training.

Frontline to Farm will welcome veterans transitioning from military service to sustainable farming to the High Country for its fifth consecutive year and the fourth consecutive year that they’ll be hosting participants at Appalachian State University. The program’s annual intensive training features local and national experts covering essential topics from soil conservation to agricultural law, complemented by hands-on farm tours across the High Country.

Summer training is cornerstone project of the Frontline to Farm program and represents a collaborative effort between faculty in Appalachian State University’s Departments of Sustainable Development and Communication. The in-person training is funded in part by a USDA NIFA Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program grant and donations from local organizations including American Legion Post #130, Military Officer’s Association of America’s High Country Chapter, and AgSouth Farm Credit, Appalachian State University, High Country Lanes, and Boone Sunrise Rotary. Local businesses provide product and gift card donations demonstrating the broad support that our area has for the program and area veterans. Over the years, these businesses have included the Mast Store, Publix, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Cobo, and Frontline to Farm partners Farm Café, Shipley Farms, Browns Farm Ridge, Heritage Homestead Goat Dairy, and Hidden Happiness Bee Farm.

Anne Fanatico, Frontline to Farm co-Director and Professor in the Department of Sustainable Development at Appalachian State, notes that the training would not be possible without the support of the Boone community. “It’s amazing to see just how many people in our area support what we’re doing for veterans and farming. Everyone involved in the program, from faculty to students, farm partners to trainees, are so appreciative.”

Beginner Farmer Veterans in the Appalachian State University classroom.

Since launching during the 2020 pandemic, Frontline to Farm has provided comprehensive support to farmer veterans through online education modules, internships with experienced farmer veteran mentors, and scholarships for agricultural training workshops nationwide. The program’s primary focus, a one-week intensive program for beginners and a two-day advanced training for program alumni, creates opportunities for veterans to master sustainable farming techniques, build networks within the national farming community, and foster lasting relationships with fellow farmer veterans.

“The bonds we make in our service are the same ones that keep us connected when we leave the military,” explains T. Shane Johnson, who has completed both beginner and alumni trainings. Johnson co-owns Big Guns Coffee with his daughter and recently launched the nation’s first indoor hydroponic coffee farm. His success exemplifies Frontline to Farm’s impact, as research demonstrates farming’s capacity to help veterans reconnect with their communities, families, and themselves.

The work of small and medium-sized family farms has become increasingly critical as the United States faces an aging farmer population and accelerating farmland loss. North Carolina ranks among the top states losing farmland to development, directly impacting food access and equity, particularly in rural communities.

Bob Shipley, owner/operator of Shipley Farm’s Signature Beef and host of the training’s annual farm dinner, understands the role of local farms in our High Country community. “We are shepherds of the land who need to preserve it and to ensure its health for future generations.”

Alumni trainees with H.S. Greene, local bee expert and owner/operator of Hidden Happiness Bee Farm.

This year’s training carries special significance as the agricultural community continues recovering from Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact on regional farming operations. The staff has faced unique challenges as the program’s fundraising efforts were redirected to hurricane relief throughout fall and early spring. Frontline to Farm staff provided essential outreach to veterans in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee, directly connecting those affected with funding and assistance options, supporting training alumni on Boone-area farms, and collaborating with allied organizations including the DAV and American Legion. If you are interested in supporting Frontline to Farm’s mission, donations can be made at:

www.frontlinetofarm.appstate.edu

According to Lynn Gibbard, Frontline to Farm co-Director and Professor in Appalachian State’s Department of Communication, fundraising for the training had to take a back seat to supporting veterans impacted by Helene. “We saw the immediate and ongoing needs of the people we work with and veterans in our region, and we had to act.” Gibbard is credited with coordinating relief efforts including connecting the Boone Lowe’s with veterans needing generators; supporting North Carolina DAV funding events; partnering with Farmer Veteran Coalitions across North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee to distribute new winter clothing to veterans and their families; and managing social media campaigns that spread awareness of relief and funding opportunities throughout the region. Along with Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, Frontline to Farm continues to help farmers impacted by Hurricane Helene. The two organizations have partnered to create a Producer Relief Grant. Money has already been flowing out to farmers in need.

For those interested in supporting Frontline to Farm, farmer veterans, and sustainable farming initiatives, contact Anne Fanatico at frontlinetofarm@appstate.edu or visit frontlinetofarm.appatate.edu to donate and become part of our mission. Follow Frontline to Farm on Facebook and Instagram for updates and to connect with the growing community of farmer veterans.

Beginner Farmer Veterans, Frontline to Farm staff, and Springhouse Farm owner/operator Amy Fiedler in front of the farm’s iconic red barn.

About Frontline to Farm

Frontline to Farm, a program of Appalachian State University’s College of Fine and Applied

Arts, aids veterans with the transition to civilian life by teaching sustainable farming practices

through a grant from USDA/NIFA Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program (#2020-

49400-32301). Dr. Anne Fanatico and Dr. Lynn Gibbard spearheaded the USDA National

Institute of Food and Agriculture-funded program. Frontline to Farm is a collaborative effort

between the Department of Sustainable Development and the Department of Communication.

Eddy Labus, National Center for Appropriate Technology, is a partner in the program and a key

part of the training. The Frontline to Farm program also works to support sustainable gardening

on campus and in the community through its Victory Garden project, a re-imagining of the

WWII Victory Garden that focuses on food security, food and farm equity, the environment, and

connecting farmers with their communities and is developing a renewable energy project.

To find out more about Frontline to Farm, visit our website:

www.FrontlinetoFarm.appstate.edu

Follow us on social media to keep up to date on all our programs and participants.