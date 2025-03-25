Frontline to Farm: April 18 Documentary Film Screening Invitation

Hello!

On behalf of all of the F2F team and Cold Mountain Productions, I’d like to invite you to the screening of our 2025 film short documenting our organization and some of the key barriers facing Appalachian farmers.

There will be refreshments provided from 5:30-6 for our VIPs (that’s you!) and a chance to chat before the film screening begins at 6pm.

I’m especially happy to note that our time together will include recognition of our sponsors and supporters, as well as a chance to discuss the film with its producers, Brandon Davis- Pearl, veteran of the US Navy and owner of Cold Mountain Productions, and Lynn Gibbard, Co-Director of Frontline to Farm and US Army/Army Reserve veteran.

Please RSVP by April 15:

https://appstate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_26m3FslgHhRvclU

Please let me know if you have any questions!

and thank you for all that you do for F2F, our Veterans, and our community!

Best-

Lynn

