From Boone to the Ends of the Earth: National OCC Shoebox Collection Week, Nov. 13–20

The days are counting down as Samaritan’s Purse prepares for another Operation Christmas Child season. Accepting, inspecting, shipping and delivering shoebox gifts for children around the globe is just part of the story.

As tens of thousands of volunteers work each year to bring hope and cheer to every corner of the world through this amazing ministry, the Boone-based organization is preparing for National Shoebox Collection Week, Nov. 13-20.

With thousands of collection points across the country and beyond, the OCC warehouses in Boone will be the hub of round-the-clock activity as thousands of individuals, church, community and civic groups, make the trek to Boone to help with what has been described the “greatest Christmas gift project in the world.”

This young girl in Moldova is just one of the many children across the world who have received a shoebox through Operation Christmas Child. Photo provided by Samaritan’s Purse.

Many people that we have talked to in the past have told us how, each year, they plan their Thanksgiving holiday and vacations from work around the opportunity to spend a few days in Boone, hoping to make a difference.

Since 1993, Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham has led the massive project that has provided over 209 million children in more than170 countries and territories with the shoeboxes.

"Every box is an opportunity to reach a child with the Gospel of Jesus Christ," said Graham. And for many of the children, it also represents the first tangible gift they've ever received.

In addition to those volunteers who shop for items, pack the boxes and deliver them to the collection centers, where thousands stay to help, thousands more from churches around the world partner with SP to present the Gospel of Jesus Christ at festive outreach events where children are surprised with these shoebox gifts.

Most of us could not comprehend the immense joy and wonder these youngsters in Zambia experienced through a simple shoebox. Photo provided by Samaritan’s Purse.

Behind the Scenes

Some 80,000 short-term volunteers serve in more than 4,000 drop-off locations that are opened across the country every year during National Collection Week, which is always the third week in November. Each shoebox collected then travels to one of the OCC processing centers for inspection and preparation for international shipment. Shoebox gifts are collected each year from locations in North America and throughout the world, including Australia, Austria, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.



Testimonials from OCC staff, volunteers and gift recipients are plenty, we’re told. For example:

“In Kenya, shoeboxes were given out in an extremely remote village where 13-year-old Christine lives. Christine has never attended school because the nearest one is 16 miles away. She cannot read or write. She looks after goats and camels during the day. When she received a shoebox gift, she was overjoyed and immediately enrolled in The Greatest Journey to learn more about Jesus. She never missed a lesson and graduated from the course. She also gave her life to the Lord and is committed to following Christ and sharing Him with her family and friends.”

It’s Not Too Late!

If you haven’t already packed an OCC shoebox, it’s definitely not too late. It’s a simple act of love to pack a box. (For those unable to get out to the stores to shop for items, there is even an option to build a shoebox online.)

First, find a shoebox, an average-size cardboard or plastic, or one that is provided through OCC. Wrap it, if you wish, but cover the box and lid separately to allow for inspections. Choose labels found in OCC promotional brochures or online, to place on your shoebox, indicating if it is for a boy or girl and which age category: 2–4, 5–9, or 10–14.

Now, the fun part – is filling the box with gifts: A medium to large “wow” item such as a soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal, then fill with other fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies.

Don’t forget to also include a personal note and photo of yourself, your family, etc. —sometimes these are the child’s favorite things to receive.

OCC asks that you pray for the child who will receive your shoebox gift, as well as for his or her family members.

Also, include $10 per shoebox to cover shipping and other project costs. Finally, take your shoebox gift to a local drop-off location during the upcoming National Collection Week.

Note: The OCC website offers much helpful information, tips for gift buying, packing and other options, like helping you build a box online.

Processing begins Nov. 22 at the Boone location, 801 Bamboo Road in Boone. It will be a perfect time to bring your family, small group or civic club to help spread the cheer.

Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ. The organization serves the Church worldwide to promote the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

For more information on Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child, and especially how you can help as a volunteer during the upcoming collection week, visit www.samaritanspurse.org, email

Email occinfo@samaritan.org or call Phone: (828) 262-1980.

