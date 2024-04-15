Friends of the Watauga County Public Library to Sponsor the Swingbillies of Boonetown: Musical Symbolism and Sufi Poetry at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, April 23 at 4 pm

In honor of National Poetry Month, the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library will sponsor The Swingbillies of Boonetown: Musical Symbolism and Sufi Poetry. This FREE educational concert will be focused on the Sufi tradition of composing music for ancient poetry (represented by guitar player, Savash Altuntash, who is a practicing Sufi and Turkish immigrant) and how musicians go about composing and arranging music to fit the symbolism, tone, and mood of these poems. Different cultural elements will be brought to light in the music, melding traditions of Appalachia and The Middle East. The audience will also learn about how to achieve and interpret symbolism in music and the history of music in Sufi poetry. All of this will be demonstrated through a live musical performance of traditional and original material, giving context to the educational piece. Ancient Sufi poetry will be linked with the famous Sufi poet, Rumi, and his work to give a relevant literary example.

Artists and speakers will include Meade Richter, guitarist Savash Altuntash, and percussionist, Jonathan Priest. Meade Richter holds a master’s degree in jazz performance from the Norwegian Music Academy and has taught music to individuals, groups, and schools for 14 years. He grew up in Watauga County, is a product of the public education system, and has studied with some of the greatest improvisers in the world. Savash Altuntash is a graduate of the Oberlin School of Music, recognized as one of the top schools in the world. He left his home in Turkey at the age of sixteen to follow his passion for music. Although he is trained in Western Music in the United States, he also specializes in Middle Eastern music and traditional flamenco style guitar. He has worked for over twenty years as a private instructor with the guitar and French horn.

Jonathan Priest is a World percussionist who has participated in numerous projects over more than thirty years. He has studied extensively with masters in the Indian styles of percussion and is a well-established Reggae, Rock, and Jazz Drummer.

Listen to the music through the following links:

https://www.instagram.com/swingbillies?igsh=aDFoeHl6N2FtOHB3&utm_source=qr

Swingbillies_App_Xmas_2023.mp4 – Google Drive

