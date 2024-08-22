Friends of the Watauga County  Library Hosting 50th Anniversary Celebration in September

By Sherrie Norris

The group, Friends of the Watauga County Library, has done its part and more since forming in 1974 while providing support, encouragement, funding and a myriad of community programs and outreach events for the greater Boone area. For 50 years, a group of caring individuals have stood in the gap, as well as behind and beside the library staff and patrons, to help make the library what it is today.

And, to celebrate the organization’s golden milestone, a party is being planned for Saturday, Sept. 21, on the library lawn, in the parking lot and in the meeting room, with fun, food and entertainment for all.

From 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on that day, the library will not be its normal quiet place for the studious. Rather, children will be invited to participate in a variety of activities, including a playhouse, hat-making, duck races and more. Plus, for all ages, there will be performances by High Country Cloggers, area musicians, line-dancing, Tai Chi demonstrations, and that’s not all. What would a party be without cake, (which will be provided), as well as ice cream, burgers and Mexican food trucks available for purchasing local favorites?

Also available for a $5 purchase will be a unique stamped commemorative envelope with a 50th FOL postmark with an insert detailing a history of the library.

According to FOL spokesperson, Phoebe Pollitt, special guest speakers will include Jacob Starks, Director of the Regional Library System, Monica Caruso, Director of the Watauga County Library, and Clair Olander, President of the Friends organization.

“We appreciate everyone who is helping to make this a special celebration,” Pollitt added, including the Children’s Council and library volunteers who will host the children’s activities happening throughout the day.

And, it is the hope of the Friends that the town of Boone will issue a Proclamation celebrating 50 years of the FOL.

The live entertainment schedule is as follows:

11:15-11:45 — Music by The Geritol Jammers, old-time music and hymns

12 noon – 12:30 p.m. —Tai Chi for Seniors group performance and group participation in the parking lot

12:30 -1 p.m.: 50th Anniversary ceremony and cake-cutting

1:15-1:45 p.m.: High Country Cloggers in the parking lot

1:50 – 2:30 p.m.: Line-dancing on the lawn

2:40 p.m.- 3:15 p.m.: Avery County Strings

3:20 – 4 p.m.: Watauga Community Band Jazz

More About Friends of the Library

You may join the Friends of the Library any time for as little as $5 a year for an individual membership, $10 for a family membership, or $2 for youth to 16 years of age. As a member you will be an outstanding supporter of the library, will receive the Friends newsletters with library news, and will be invited to the special “members only” book sales prior to sales opening to the public twice each year.

The Friends board of directors and officers meet the first Wednesday of announced months in the Evelyn Johnson Meeting Room at the library. The meetings are open to all Friends members.

The FOL supports:

Youth and adult programs, books and media purchases

The “Reading & Rolling” program, which provides books to rural kids during the summer

Staff professional development

Appreciation luncheons, snacks for staff training, T-shirts, etc.

Youth and adult supply purchases

Adult reading programs

Technology classes

Visiting writers and other speakers

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program

Youth summer reading programs

Used Book Sales

E-Newsletter subscription

The Friends group has a Facebook page (Friends of the Watauga County Public Library) to keep the public up-to-date on upcoming used book sales, reading and literacy activities, ways to support the library and donation dates for accepting gently-used books, movies on DVD, music on CD, audio books on CD, puzzles, games, and recent magazines.

For specific inquiries, email: WataugaCountyFOL@gmail.com

To learn more:

The Watauga County Library, part of the Appalachian Regional Library system, is located at 140 Queen Street in Boone.

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed Sundays

For more information, visit https://www.arlibrary.org/watauga or call (828) 264-8784.

