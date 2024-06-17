Free Summer Meals Offered for Avery County School Students and YMCA Participants

By Tim Gardner

A nutrition program sponsored by the Avery Public School System is currently underway that provides free meals for children and teenagers who attend a county school, as well as those who may not be students, but are active in any local YMCA program.

School officials invite all those ages 18 and under to participate in the nutrition program, which includes both breakfast and lunch. The meals are served at Newland Elementary School, located at 750 Linville Road.

Breakfast is served from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each weekday, Monday through Friday, through July 26th except on Thursday, July 4th (Independence Day) and Friday, July 5th.

The free meals are also available for all students enrolled in summer school classes in the Avery County Public School System, which will end on Thursday, June 27th.

A flyer with details about the summer nutrition program as well as menus for breakfast and lunch each month accompanies this article.

Further information about this summer nutrition program can be obtained by contacting Tammy Woodie in the Avery County Board of Education Office by phone at (828) 733-6006 or through email: tammy.woodie@averyschools.net.

