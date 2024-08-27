Free Seated Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention at the Watauga Public Library Sept. 9

The Watauga County Public Library is again privileged to partner with Healthy Aging NC Training Academy and the High Country Area Agency on Aging to bring free, highly beneficial Seated Tai Chi Classes to the community!

Every Monday at 10 am, from September 9th – December 16th (except Veteran’s Day) we will have Seated Tai Chi classes at the Watauga County Public Library and live online. The in-person class will have a limit of 18 people, so sign up quickly. Participants are encouraged to attend at least 11 sessions to maximize program benefits.

Seated Tai Chi for Arthritis has been proven to reduce joint pain, improve relaxation, build strength and increase balance. Tai Chi is a gentle exercise suitable for anyone and especially helpful to older adults and those with arthritis. The movements are taught to both left and right sides and engage the entire body to improve mobility and strength and reduce pain. A variety of movement combinations are offered. Movements can be modified to accommodate mobility issues for any participant.

Seated Tai Chi for Arthritis is led by the popular, TCHI Board certified instructor Nicole Hiegl with each session including warm-up and cool-down exercises, one or two movements per lesson, breathing techniques, and Tai Chi principles.

Please call the Watauga County Public Library Adult Services Desk at 828 264 8784, extension 2 to sign up or register online at: https://tinyurl.com/4p9p645y

