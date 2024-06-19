Free Fireworks Display and Family-Friendly Event in Spencer at the N.C. Transportation Museum 

Kick-off your Independence Day celebrations with the N.C. Transportation Museum on Saturday, June 29! Beginning at 5:30 p.m. enjoy an evening of family fun with our Fireworks Over Historic Spencer Shops! Activities include fireworks, food vendors, children’s craft area, balloon twister artist, bubble show, DJ music, inflatables, as well as corn hole and other lawn games. On display will be the Ride of Pride trucks from Daimler Trucks North America’s Cleveland, NC plant. Food vendors will be available on site. The spectacular firework show will begin at 9:15 p.m. The main fireworks viewing area will be in front of the Bob Julian Roundhouse. In the event of severe weather, fireworks show timing may be adjusted.

For a small fee, guests are invited to take a ride in a WWII era Dodge Weapons Carrier, as well as a ride on our turntable, the centerpiece of railroad operations at the largest remaining roundhouse in North America. All other activities are free. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. While registered service animals are allowed on museum property, please leave pets at home. Coolers are permitted, but this is an alcohol-free event.

During the day, join us for our Moving the Military Guided Tour. This tour will highlight military vehicles and equipment in the museum’s collection. Travel back in time as you learn the importance of the artifacts and the role they played in military history. Tour times are 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. This walking tour lasts approximately 60 minutes and is included in general admission.

Fireworks over Historic Spencer Shops is sponsored by F&M Bank, Town of Spencer, Miller Davis, Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Holmes Iron & Metal, Inc., Trinity Oaks, Brent H. Parks CPA, P.A., Carter Law Group, Central Carolina Insurance Agency, New Pointe Realty, and Rob Nance Construction. Event support is provided by volunteers from the Rowan Young Professionals organization.

For more information about the event, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/fireworks-over-spencer-shops or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.

About N.C. TRANSPORTATION MUSEUM

The N.C. Transportation Museum is located at 1 Samuel Spencer Dr., Spencer, N.C. The mailing address is 411 S. Salisbury Ave., Spencer, N.C. 28159. The physical address is 1 Samuel Spencer Dr., Spencer, NC 28159. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and closed Monday. Regular admission is $4 to $6 based on age and prices are doubled when a train ride is added. Admission and train ride prices may vary on special event days. For information about the site call (704) 636-2889. The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

