FREE Concert at Beech Mountain Farmer’s Market

Friday, October 6th is the Season Finale Farmers’ Market up on Beech Mountain. In addition to a FREE Concert by rock radio tribute band Rockworx, we will be celebrating the apple harvest with vendors selling a wide variety of locally grown apples and other Fall products.

35 vendors will showcase their local fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, art, homemade crafts, woodwork, jewelry, body and hemp products, farm raised beef/pork and much more.

“This market our free giveaway sample is hot apple cider,” stated Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “Our farmers and artists are going “FALL OUT”…as part of our Everything Fall Market Theme! We really know how to do Fall up here on Beech Mountain and the leaves should be at their peak for the market.”

Ample parking, Doggie Hospitality, Town Welcome Station, and a FREE Concert add to your market experience. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails the check out the leaves or stop by one of our restaurants. The 1st 100 attendees will receive a FREE market bag.

The Market is from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way). The FREE Concert is in the same area and band will play from 4 – 7pm. For information, please contact Sandy at (954)931-1810.

Courtesy of Beech Mountain Farmer’s Market