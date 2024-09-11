Frank & Kay Golf Classic at Hound Ears Club to Benefit Hospitality House of Northwest N.C.

Benefit honors long-time supporters Frank & Kay Borkowski, funds endowment

The annual Frank and Kay Golf Classic is set to tee off on Monday September 30, 2024, 1:30 p.m. at Hound Ears Club. This signature event, at the private, award-winning George Cobb designed golf course, supports the endowment for Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. and honors the legacy of philanthropy and leadership that Appalachian State University Chancellor-Emeritus Frank Borkowski and his multi-talented wife Kay have bestowed upon the High Country since their arrival in 1993.

“Having previously volunteered with a homeless services agency in Tampa, Frank and Kay immediately connected with Hospitality House when they arrived in Boone thirty years ago,” said Hospitality House chief development director Todd Carter. “Kay served multiple stints on our board of directors and founded Hearts of Hospitality House, our ladies’ ambassador organization. Having a fully funded endowment to ensure long-term stability and success is personal to them”

The Frank and Kay Golf Classic provides an exclusive outdoor experience at Hound Ears Club for local and visiting golfers. Men’s, women’s, and mixed foursomes are invited to the four-person scramble format event that features a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, prizes, gift bags, on course beer, soda and snacks, and catered cocktail and hors d’oeuvres awards ceremony, and silent auction.

In 2021, Ian Stewart from the Mustard Seed Market team, hit a hole-in-one, winning the $10,000 prize!

“During the Frank & Kay Golf Classic, I was fortunate to hit a hole in one on number thirteen,” stated Stewart. “It was a great experience and a joy to play in the tournament with my friends and family. I want to thank Hospitality House for contributing to our community. Mustard Seed is proud to sponsor this event this year and I am looking forward to playing again.”

Registration is $200 per person or $760 for a team of four. Participants can register online at HospHouse.org/golf. The event is expected to sell out, so timely registration is encouraged.

Event co-director Sherry Morganstein stated, “As a resident and member of Hound Ears Club I am proud to promote this premier golfing event, on a beautiful, award-winning course that benefits our High Country neighbors who need it the most.”

There will be no onsite registration or traditional check-in. Gift bags, water and snacks will be pre-loaded into golf carts. Participants who’d like to pay by check still need to register online and choose the “Pay Later” option then bring a check for the full amount.

With proceeds set to fund the Hospitality House endowment, the event is in need of corporate, individual, and hole sponsors at the $250, $500, $1,000, and $2,500 levels. The $2,500 sponsorship includes a foursome team registration and a large custom banner. Those interested in sponsoring may go online at HospHouse.org/golf or contact Carter at todd@hosphouse.org

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is regional nonprofit housing and homeless services agency working in seven rural North Carolina counties providing housing, shelter, hunger relief, homeless prevention, street outreach, counseling, and crisis assistance.

To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at www.HospHouse.org, follow them on Twitter @HospHouseNWNC or Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Venmo at @hosphouse.

For any other information please contact Carter at todd@hosphouse.org

