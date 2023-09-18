Frank and Kay Golf Classic Tees Off at Hound Ears Club

Benefit for Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. honors long-time supporters, funds endowment

Boone, N.C. ­– Get ready to tee off on Monday October 2, 2023, 1:30 p.m. at Hound Ears Club for the annual Frank and Kay Golf Classic to benefit Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina. This signature event, at a private, award-winning George Cobb designed golf course, supports the organization’s endowment and honors the legacy of philanthropy and leadership that Appalachian State University Chancellor-Emeritus Frank Borkowski and his multi-talented wife Kay have bestowed upon the High Country since their arrival in 1993.

“When Hospitality House was entering its ninth year, Frank and Kay arrived in Boone and have been an integral part of our mission ever since,” said Hospitality House Chief Development Director Todd Carter. “They are passionate about the agency’s legacy and want to ensure long term success with a fully funded endowment.

North Carolina Community Foundation development officer Megan Lynch Ellis adds, “In 2010, the Hospitality House of Northwest NC General Endowment Fund was created. The endowment helps to ensure Hospitality House’s long-term viability and demonstrates permanence to donors. It allows Hospitality House to diversify their revenue sources, and attracts donors with interest in endowment giving, assuring them that the organization has a permanent fund that will provide perpetual support.”

Men’s, women’s, and mixed foursomes are invited to the four-person scramble format event that features a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, prizes, gift bags, on course beer, soda and snacks, and catered cocktail and hors d’oeuvres awards ceremony. Additionally, along with lots of local golf packages, there will be an exclusive silent auction of golf and spa vacations to Ireland, Scotland, Pebble Beach, and Scottsdale

In 2021, Ian Stewart from the Mustard Seed Market team, hit a hole-in-one, winning the $10,000 prize!

“During the Frank & Kay Golf Classic, I was fortunate to hit a hole in one on number thirteen,” stated Stewart. “It was a great experience and a joy to play in the tournament with my friends and family. I want to thank Hospitality House for contributing to our community. Mustard Seed is proud to sponsor this event this year and I am looking forward to playing again.”

Registration is $150 per person or $600 for a team of four. Participants can register online at HospHouse.org/golf. The event is expected to sell out, so timely registration is encouraged.

Event co-director Sherry Morganstein stated, “As a resident and member of Hound Ears Club I am proud to promote this premier golfing event, on a beautiful, award-winning course that benefits our High Country neighbors who need it the most.”

There will be no onsite registration or traditional check-in. Gift bags, water and snacks will be pre-loaded into golf carts. Participants who’d like to pay by check still need to register online and choose the “Pay Later” option then bring a check for the full amount.

With the proceeds set to benefit the Hospitality House Endowment, the Frank and Kay Golf Classic provides an exclusive outdoor experience at Hound Ears Club for local and visiting golfers. The event is currently looking for corporate sponsors, hole sponsors and gift-in-kind donations at four levels: Hunger ($250), Heating ($500), Housing ($1000) and Healing ($2500).

Sponsorship may be made online at HospHouse.org/golf.

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is regional nonprofit housing and homeless services agency working in seven rural North Carolina counties providing housing, shelter, hunger relief, homeless prevention, street outreach, counseling, and crisis assistance.

To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at www.HospHouse.org, follow them on Twitter @HospHouseNWNC or Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Venmo at @hosphouse.

For any other information please contact Carter at todd@hosphouse.org

