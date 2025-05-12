Virginia Foxx to Run for Reelection in 2026

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) announced her plans to seek reelection in 2026 in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District on Friday.

“There’s no shortage of work to be done as we restore our nation’s great traditions of freedom and limited government,” Foxx said. “Washington bureaucrats and federal agencies have amassed too much power and frittered away taxpayer money in the shadows of officialdom. Those days are over, thanks to the election of President Trump and a conservative majority in Congress. But this work will take more than just two years–which is why I’m thrilled to announce my plans to run for reelection in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District in the 2026 midterm election.”

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx

“Now that we’ve closed the dark chapter of American history that was the Biden administration–in which it was never clear who was truly the Commander in Chief– Republicans have rolled up our sleeves and are working non-stop to fix these age-old Washington problems. I’m running for reelection to reinvigorate our tradition of self-government and self-reliance, to put a stop to the leftist’s big government agenda, and place America on the path of a prosperous future for every citizen of our great nation.

“I’m also laser-focused on helping the thousands of families and small businesses in the 5th District who are still working to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene. I won’t stop fighting for them until all of our communities have bounced back from this once-in-a-lifetime natural disaster.

“As the Chairwoman of the House Rules Committee I have a unique ability to directly influence all aspects of the House’s legislative agenda to overhaul and reform the federal government. In this role, I can serve my constituents by pushing legislative solutions to hold the federal government accountable when it infringes on citizen’s rights and for how it spends taxpayer dollars.

“North Carolina voters are looking for solutions that protect their freedoms and their livelihoods. They want economic growth, good jobs, a secure border, and strong national security. It’s that simple. And that’s my agenda too.

“My plan is to build on my strong track record of conservative problem-solving on behalf of my constituents and deliver results for the hard-working families of Western North Carolina. For instance, I lead the North Carolina delegation in legislation signed into law by President Trump. I know how to get things done, and I know we can fix our problems if we embrace time-tested solutions rooted in liberty and limited government. Our work is just getting started, and I am as enthusiastic as I have ever been to keep working hard for the citizens of North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.”

Foxx is the Chairwoman of the House Rules Committee in the 119th Congress, and past Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Foxx has a reputation as a no-nonsense legislator who is widely recognized for her successes highlighting the blight of antisemitism on college campuses, reining in wasteful government spending, enacting conservative solutions to curtail the growth of government and for standing up for the unborn and for North Carolina families.

Foxx was also endorsed by President Trump for reelection in 2026. In his endorsement, President Trump said:

“Congresswoman Virginia Foxx is doing a tremendous job fighting for the people of North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District!

As Chair of the House Rules Committee, Virginia is working hard to Advance our America First Values, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes, Secure the Border, Support our Brave Military and Veterans, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

Virginia Foxx has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”