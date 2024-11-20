Fourteen New Acts Join the Lineup for FloydFest 25~Aurora (July 23-27, 2025), More to Come

Gov’t Mule, The Travelin’ McCourys Presents The Grateful Ball, Maggie Rose, plus 11 more bands added; new merch debuts

FLOYD, VA — Fourteen new acts, including an additional headliner — seminal Southern rock-blues-jam juggernaut Gov’t Mule — form Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Production’s second artist announcement for FloydFest 25~Aurora, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier, award-winning, summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 23 to 27, 2025, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

With even more bands still left to announce, FloydFest 25~Aurora’s headliners now include fan-favorite Gov’t Mule, which is celebrating 30 years of thunderous Southern rock this coming year, after forming in 1994 as a side project of the Allman Brothers Band. Gov’t Mule is in good company in today’s announcement, which also includes The Travelin’ McCourys Presents The Grateful Ball, Maggie Rose, LA LOM, Toubab Krewe, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Kelsey Waldon, Eddie 9V, Nat Myers, Isaac Hadden, Seth James, The Point, LadyCouch and Tan & Sober Gentlemen.

These new acts join the bands featured in Nov. 1’s INITIALartist announcement for FloydFest 25~Aurora, which featured three-of-four headliners — The Black Crowes, Mt. Joy and JJ Grey & Mofro — as well as a vivid star-burst of other extraordinary performers: The California Honeydrops, Larkin Poe, Futurebirds, Cimafunk, Geese, LaMP (feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski), Chaparelle, Sam Morrow, Big Richard, Hippies & Cowboys, plus FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise winner, Mackenzie Roark & the Hotpants, and runner-up, Ranford Almond.

The THIRD round of lineup additions for FloydFest 25~Aurora is set for December, with more to follow over the next few months. All artists on the first two announces can be discovered and explored via extensive bios, links and playlists at https://floydfest.com/lineup/.

Also announced today, new merchandise for FloydFest 25~Aurora (and prior) is now available on the FloydFest Online Store, including new hoodies, hats, shirts and stickers, with even more on the way soon: https://shop.presspressmerch.com/collections/floydfest.

Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Productions released tickets — including Single-Day GA tickets & Single-Day Pair + Parking Bundles — for FloydFest 25~Aurora on Nov. 1, 2024, via the brand-new www.floydfest.com. Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices stay the same through Dec. 31, 2024, with price increases scheduled for Jan. 1, 2025, April 1, 2025, July 1, 2025, and for a final time at the gate, if tickets remain. Info by ticket-type, as well as price tiers, can be viewed at https://floydfest.com/info-by-ticket-type-price-tiers/.

New for 2025, Hotel Travel Packages are now available for FloydFest 25~Aurora, with accommodation options at the iconic & historic Hotel Roanoke (VIP) and the modern & plush SpringHill Suites Roanoke (GA). FloydFest Hotel Travel Packages are available paired with either (2) 5-Day GA tickets or (2) 5-Day VIP tickets for FloydFest 25~Aurora, and include a five-night hotel stay (and all associated hotel amenities), roundtrip shuttle transportation to and from the festival Wednesday through Sunday, plus (2) FloydFest Merchandise Bundles. A limited number of GA & VIP Hotel Travel Packages are available, so act fast to claim this new boutique offering on FloydFest.com or https://floydfest.com/hotel-travel-packages/.

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021), FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022) and FloydFest 24~Horizon (2024), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 25~Aurora, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. Click to https://www.youtube.com/@FloydFestBusStop to immerse yourself in past FloydFest Bus Stop performances from 2019, 2021 and 2022, and stay tuned to YouTube and social media for the ongoing rollout of the 2024 FloydFest Bus Stop Sessions, captured live during FloydFest 24~Horizon. View the first in the series — The Nude Party’s “Look Who’s Back — here: https://youtu.be/2gy-1JjARHo.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. For more information, email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Also, to sign-up for both our e-blast newsletters and Text Club, visit https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily.

