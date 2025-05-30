Four Watauga Students Awarded Scholarships from Blue Ridge Energy

(front row): Isaac Hensley, Natalie Fitch, Ella Jennings, and Abigail Pitts, Scholarship Recipients

(back row): JB Lawrence, Blue Ridge Energy Watauga Board Member; Heidi Ragan, Watauga District Manager; Angie Miller and Kelvin Gryder, Blue Ridge Energy Watauga Board Members

Blue Ridge Energy recently awarded $32,000 in college scholarships to 14 students across its service area seeking to further their academic goals. The scholarships are part of the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track program, designed to help high school students better prepare for acceptance into the college of their dreams.

In Watauga County, four students received a total of $10,000. The recipients are:

Abigail Pitts, daughter of Scott and Rebecca Pitts, received $3,000 to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill;

Isaac Hensley, son of Gregory and Vanessa Hensley, received $2,000 to attend Emory and Henry University;

Natalie Fitch, daughter of John and Valerie Fitch, received $3,000 to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville;

Ella Jennings, daughter of Michael and Allison Jennings, received $2,000 to attend Wake Forest University.

Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track students begin college preparations in their freshman or sophomore year and develop leadership skills while preparing for the college acceptance and scholarship interview process. They also receive real-life skills like money management, social etiquette, and public speaking. As seniors, Leadership Track students are invited to apply for renewable scholarships worth up to $4,000 each.

This year marks the 66th year Blue Ridge has awarded college scholarships. To date, more than 523 area students and citizens have received over $678,000 to help them attend the college of their choice.

For more information about the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track, visit our website, BlueRidgeEnergy.com, click on the “Community” tab, or contact Tasha Rountree, director of community relations, at 759-8994 or trountree@blueridgeenergy.com,

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and parts of Wilkes, Avery, and Alexander counties. It also includes a propane heating fuels subsidiary and a business-to-business telecommunications subsidiary. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.