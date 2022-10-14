Former Avery Country Manager Randall Fletcher Passes Away

By Tim Gardner

Randall Fletcher, one of Avery County’s all-time most noted government executives as county manager passed away October 10th at the Cranberry House nursing facility there following a period of declining health.

He was 90 years old.

Fletcher was known by his family, friends, colleagues and other Avery County citizens for his perpetual smile, caring personality and jolly demeanor. Professionally, he was held in high esteem by his work peers as well as those he served for efficiently fulfilling his job duties.

“On behalf on all Avery Countians, I’m deeply saddened by Randall Fletcher’s passing. He was a good man and a good servant of the county, and he will be missed,” said current Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr.

James Randall Fletcher was born April 28, 1932 in Avery County, a son of the late Paul Fletcher and the late Doxie Daniels Fletcher. He used Randall Fletcher as his primary personal and professional contact name.

Fletcher graduated from Newland High School and then received his Associates Degree from Lees-McRae College. He joined the United States Army and served in Germany during his military stint. Upon returning back to America, he worked in the Insurance Department for both Cannon Memorial and Sloop Memorial hospitals in Avery County before joining the Town of Banner Elk as its bookkeeper.

He next served as County Manager for Avery County for many years until his retirement in 1996.

Fletcher was a member and Deacon at Minneapolis Baptist Church in the Avery County Community where he had lived most of his life. He later became a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in the Frank Community of Avery County.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Grindstaff Fletcher; Daughter, Debbie (son-in-law David) Cornett of Crossnore, NC; Son, Jimmy (daughter-in-law Lyn) Fletcher of Shallotte, NC; Granddaughter, Meg Fletcher of Athens, GA; Grandson, Jay (granddaughter-in-law Elizabeth) Fletcher of Greensboro, NC; and Sister, Mollie Rary of Statesville, NC.

Services for Randall Fletcher will be held on Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Interment will follow in the Daniels Cemetery in the Hughes Community of Avery County with military honors provided by the Avery Pat Ray Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

