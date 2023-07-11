FoodBank Community Market to be held at the Old Rock School Gymnasium in Newland on Thursday, July 13

By Tim Gardner
The MANNA FoodBank will host its next Avery County Community Market
on Thursday, July 13 at the Old Rock School Gymnasium in Newland,
located at 185 Shady Street and adjacent to Newland Elementary School.
Anyone or any family struggling financially to afford groceries is not only
welcome, but encouraged to go to the Community Market to receive free
grocery staples, fresh produce and perishable items from the MANNA
FoodBank.
The Community Market will open at 11:30 a.m. and will remain so until its
food items run out.
The Community Market has been ongoing monthly for several years in
Newland. It is normally held the second Thursday of each month and has
touch free, drive through pick up service.
For further information about the Community Market, contact Tammy
Woodie by phone at (828) 733-6006 or by email at
tammywoodie@averyschools.net. More details about the Community
Market may also be obtained by calling Avery County Parks and
Recreation Director Robbie Willis at (828) 733-8266 or Dick Larson of the
Feeding Avery Families organization at (828) 260-5389.
“We welcome all who need help obtaining grocery items to come to any
Community Market,” Woodie said. “It’s a tremendous blessing to help those
in need of food. I ask all who read this article to please tell others about our
Community Markets in Avery County and post information about them on
your social media and/or web page to help get the word out.”
The Community Market is in need of volunteers to help with the packaging
of food items and their distribution to recipients. Those interested in
volunteering for this most worthwhile cause should contact Woodie for
more information about doing so.
The Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance (MANNA) FoodBank,
headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is a private, not-for-profit
service organization working to end food insecurity in the 16 counties of
Western North Carolina, including Avery County and the Qualla Boundary
(territory in Cherokee for the federally recognized Eastern Band of
Cherokee Indians).
MANNA links the food industry to more than 200 partner pantries and other
human service organizations to get food to the tables of thousands of
individuals and families who suffer financial distress and can’t afford to
purchase groceries. Manna is affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s
largest domestic hunger relief organization. For more details about the
MANNA FoodBank, log online to its web site: MANNAFoodBank.org or
phone MANNA’S Food Help Line at 1-800-820-1109.
