“Food for Fines” at the Watauga County Public Library to Benefit the Health & Hunger Coalition 

From Monday, February 10 through Saturday, February 15, Watauga County Library patrons can donate non-perishable food items to clear their fines from overdue books. Each non-perishable food item donated to the Watauga County Library will remove $2 from library fines. This does not include lost material fees. All canned foods will benefit the Watauga County Health and Hunger Coalition for local distribution to those in need. The library would especially appreciate cereal, canned or dry beans, soup, corn or wheat flours, rice, herbs and spices, Boost and Ensure, canned fish and chicken, bread and pasta, shelf-stable milk, tortillas, canned fruit and vegetables, tea or ground coffee, and food for people with dietary restrictions, such as low-sugar, sugar-free, gluten free, dairy free, or nut free items. Those without fines are encouraged to donate as well.

The main library is located at 140 Queen Street in downtown Boone.

The branch library is located at 1085 Old US 421 in Sugar Grove.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

