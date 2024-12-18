FloydFest 25~Aurora New Holiday Merch Available; 11 New Acts Join the Lineup

FLOYD, VA — With ticket prices increasing in 15 days, on Jan. 1, 2025, Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Productions add 11 new acts to the emerging lineup of FloydFest 25~Aurora, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier, award-winning, summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 23 to 27, 2025, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

With even more bands still left to announce, FloydFest 25~Aurora’s lineup expands with the addition of Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, The Brothers Comatose, Big Something, Aly & AJ, Hans Williams, The Free Label, Theo Lawrence, Diggin Dirt, Bella’s Bartok, Cha Wa and Brass Queens.

These new acts join the bands featured in the first two artist announcements for FloydFest 25~Aurora, which included the award-winning festival’s 2025 headliners — The Black Crowes, Mt. Joy, Gov’t Mule and JJ Grey & Mofro — as well as a vivid star-burst of other extraordinary performers: The California Honeydrops, Larkin Poe, Futurebirds, Cimafunk, Geese, The Travelin’ McCourys Presents The Grateful Ball, Maggie Rose, LA LOM, LaMP (feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski), Chaparelle, Toubab Krewe, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Sam Morrow, Kelsey Waldon, Big Richard, Eddie 9V, Nat Myers, Isaac Hadden, Seth James, The Point, Hippies & Cowboys, LadyCouch, Tan & Sober Gentlemen, plus FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise winner, Mackenzie Roark & the Hotpants, and runner-up, Ranford Almond.

The FOURTH round of lineup additions for FloydFest 25~Aurora is set for January, with more to follow over the following months. All artists on the first three announces can be discovered and explored via extensive bios, links and playlists at https://floydfest.com/lineup/.

Also announced, new holiday-themed merchandise for FloydFest 25~Aurora is now available on the FloydFest Online Store, including a new crystal-wash long-sleeve tee (with glow ink!), a denim jacket, flannels and pom-beanies, which join new hoodies, hats, shirts and stickers released last month: https://shop.presspressmerch.com/collections/floydfest.

Patrons are encouraged to sign up for FloydFest’s e-blast newsletters and new-and-improved Text Club so they don’t miss a minute of all of the ‘Aurora’ news and announcements that are fit to print: https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily.

Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Productions released tickets — including Single-Day GA tickets & Single-Day Pair + Parking Bundles — for FloydFest 25~Aurora on Nov. 1, 2024, via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase soon, on Jan. 1, 2025, with subsequent price increases scheduled for April 1, 2025, July 1, 2025, and for a final time at the gate, if tickets remain. Info by ticket-type, as well as price tiers, can be viewed at https://floydfest.com/info-by-ticket-type-price-tiers/.

Patrons interested in glamping at FloydFest 25~Aurora, via a FloydFest Glamp-Camp Package, are encouraged to purchase soon, as just a handful of those packages remain before a total sellout of that ticket type: https://floydfest.com/glamping/.

New for 2025, Hotel Travel Packages are now available for FloydFest 25~Aurora, with accommodation options at the iconic & historic Hotel Roanoke (VIP) and the modern & plush SpringHill Suites Roanoke (GA). FloydFest Hotel Travel Packages are available paired with either (2) 5-Day GA tickets or (2) 5-Day VIP tickets for FloydFest 25~Aurora, and include a five-night hotel stay (and all associated hotel amenities), roundtrip shuttle transportation to and from the festival Wednesday through Sunday, plus (2) FloydFest Merchandise Bundles. A limited number of GA & VIP Hotel Travel Packages are available, so act fast to claim this new boutique offering on FloydFest.com or https://floydfest.com/hotel-travel-packages/.

FloydFest.com is now fully updated for FloydFest 25~Aurora — visit the site to find:

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Glamping info: https://floydfest.com/glamping/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest25AuroraPlaylist

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure, the Children’s Universe, and “Other Cool Stuff”), plus access to customer service, booking contacts, vendor info, volunteer info … and more!

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021), FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022) and FloydFest 24~Horizon (2024), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 25~Aurora, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. Click to https://www.youtube.com/@FloydFestBusStop to immerse yourself in past FloydFest Bus Stop performances from 2019, 2021 and 2022, and stay tuned to YouTube and social media for the ongoing rollout of the 2024 FloydFest Bus Stop Sessions, captured live during FloydFest 24~Horizon. View the first two videos released in the 2024 series — The Nude Party’s “Look Who’s Back, and Music Road Co’s “Lovers Cumbia” — here: https://www.youtube.com/@FloydFestBusStop.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest takes place at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. For more information, email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Also, to sign-up for both our e-blast newsletters and Text Club, visit https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily.

