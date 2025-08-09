FloydFest 25~Aurora Celebrated as “One of the Best FloydFests Ever” by Organizers and Patrons

Heralded as “one of the best FloydFests ever” by Across-the-Way Productions’ Chief Operating Officer and Co-Owner Sam Calhoun, FloydFest 25~Aurora is receiving rave reviews online and via patron surveys, in only its second year at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. The latest edition of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, FloydFest 25~Aurora took place July 23 to 27, 2025, following being named “Best Music Festival” in Blue Ridge Outdoors’ ‘Best of the Blue Ridge 2025,’ as well as “Best Festival 2025” in Virginia Living Magazine’s ‘Best of Virginia’ readers’ survey.

Topping the reviews are appreciations for the more than 50 site-improvement projects that organizers spearheaded in the offseason. From improved campsites to new pedestrian walkways, from the new location of the Oasis Stage to better access to Higher Ground, to adjustments and construction to achieve more intimate interplay between patrons and performers, to enhanced site lighting, streamlined tram routes, renovations to Barn Bar, robust customer service and more, patrons were met with an almost completely transformed site and experience from 2024 to 2025, with all site-improvement projects completed by Floyd County contractors, and all work catalyzed and based on valued annual feedback from FloydFest patrons.

On that note, Across-the-Way Productions & Blue Cow Arts Foundation are currently soliciting feedback from FloydFest 25~Aurora via two patron surveys:

• Patron Satisfaction Survey: https://forms.gle/p9SMknB84eVkBK6R9

• VIP Patron Survey: https://forms.gle/2okdfpEe9rCwAxqr9

Both surveys close on Thursday, August 7, after which the feedback is reviewed by Across-the-Way Productions and organized into an improvements punch-list for FloydFest 2026, which, as part of today’s release, is announced for July 22 to 26, 2026. Across-the-Way Productions & Blue Cow Arts Foundation will release the new theme for FloydFest 2026 this fall, along with updated ticketing and festival information, as well as an initial lineup, with more artists to be announced in multiple waves over the winter and spring.

“As the dust settles and the last pieces of rental equipment make their way off site, I am awed once again at the love and community I witnessed and was able to immerse myself in for several weeks. The people make this experience,” said John McBroom, FloydFest co-owner and CEO, and owner of FestivalPark. “It is amazing to be a part of such a diverse group that comes together for a singularity of love. Watching our majestic site go from a pastoral landscape to a vibrant city in a matter of weeks is such a thrill and watching our community come together to make it happen is the magic that we all seek.”

Following a tabulation of patron votes submitted via the FloydFest 25~Aurora smartphone app, Across-the-Way Productions & Blue Cow Arts Foundation announce the winner & runner-up in the 2025 On-the-Rise Competition today:

• 2025 Winner: Florencia & the Feeling

• 2025: Runner-Up: Hash The Band

Both bands return to play multiple sets on various stages during FloydFest 2026, as well as receive prize packages from 2025 On-the-Rise Competition partners, Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch.

Across-the-Way Productions & Blue Cow Arts Foundation are already deep in planning and talent-buying for FloydFest 2026, eager to build on the positive momentum achieved and realized following a successful FloydFest 25~Aurora.

“Thank you for allowing us the honor and pleasure to host y’all for our annual get together and hope you folks will come gather on the mountain again with us next year,” added McBroom.



FloydFest 2026 takes place at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va., July 22 to 26, 2026.