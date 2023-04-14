FireRock Station Hosts Event to Benefit the Children’s Council on Saturday, April 29th

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, an event to benefit the Children’s Council of Watauga County will be held at FireRock Station, located at 161 Firerock Station Trial in Vilas NC. The live music event will feature two acts Isabella Ullo and local party band, the Castaways.

The headliner band, The Castaways, are a premier party band throughout the south. Members of the Carolina Beach Music “Hall of Fame,” the band members possess over sixty years of experience in the beach music industry. Listeners will enjoy a combination of beach music and rock ‘n roll perfect for all age groups!

Isabella Ullo, a 19-year-old singer/songwriter whose vocal abilities have been compared to Miranda Lambert and a young Dolly Parton, will kick the night off as the opening act. Isabella current lives in Nashville, where her first song, “Me and Hank” was recorded and released in May 2022. Listeners should expect to hear a tribute to a 90’s country sound with a modern, southern-rock grit.

Guests will also enjoy a live auction, featuring beach houses, mountain houses and staycations with local auctioneer, Jesse Miller, and delicious food donated by area restaurants: Basils, Café Violette, The Cardinal, COBO, Coyote Kitchen, Cupcrazed Cakery, the Gamekeeper, Mint, Over Yonder, Rambling Poppy, Stickboy, and Wildwood Market.

“We are so thankful for the generosity of the team at Fire Rock Station and that of our event sponsors,” says Elisha Childers, Executive Director of the Children’s Council. Sponsors of the event include: Ashemont Title, Modern Automotive, Reeves, DiVenere and Wright Attorneys at Law, New Peoples Bank, High Country Cabinets, Blackburn, Childers, and Steagall, PLC, Keller Williams of the High Country, Clean and Dry Environmental Solutions, Granite Insurance, and Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals.

The Children’s Council provides programs and services that benefit children, and their families, during their first years of life, through age twelve, with particular focus in early childhood. “Fundraisers like this are needed to support the services we offer and to the children and families we serve,” says Elisha Childers, Executive Director of the Children’s Council. “The FireRock Station team have been so wonderful to work with and we are really looking forward to a great night of fun.”

FireRock Station is a beautiful event destination in the Appalachian Mountains where people can gather and relax for fun and celebration. Owners Craig and Kelly Doughtry, and daughter Sam Benfield, have created a truly special venue for people to create memorable life events.

“FireRock Station is extremely honored to be able to partner with the Children’s Council in hosting an epic event to celebrate and support their commitment and service to children and families throughout our community,” says Doughtry. “The night’s line-up features live music, incredible food and, yes, there will be dancing!”

VIP and General Admission tickets are available for purchase on the FireRock Station website, www.firerockstation.com/events. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first show starting at 5:30 p.m.

