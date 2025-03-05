Finalists Announced for the 9th Annual 4 Under 40 Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, March 26

Sixteen members of the High Country community have been selected as category finalists for the 9th-annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards.

Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony, set for Wednesday, March 26 2025, from 5:30-7:30pm, at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone.﻿

This year, 58 nominations were received across four categories: Business Owner, Education Professional, Non-Profit Professional, and Rising Star. Nominees were acknowledged for their business achievements, community and civic involvement, and other related activities.

The Chamber will also present the annual Respect Your Elder Award recipient, which goes to a community member who serves as a strong mentor for the next generation of leaders.

“The range of talent and experience stands out among the honorees in this year’s class,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “These emerging leaders are already hard at work in some key industries within our community and are setting the tone for the next important wave of ideas and action. It was encouraging to see the depth of this year’s entire collection of nominees, making the committee’s decisions extremely difficult in arriving at this group of 16 honorees. With the challenges we have ahead of us in the High Country, it’s clear that we have some highly skilled and dedicated young professionals that are doing impactful work that makes a difference in our daily lives.”

The pre-awards reception begins at 5:30pm and the awards ceremony will begin at approximately 6:15pm. Tickets are $39 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets for each attendee.

This award is sponsored by Kid Cove.

Erica Brinker

The Speckled Trout

Elisha Brown

Boone Bagelry

Cody Critcher

Declan Nishiyama

Mountain Dev

Brittany Bolick

Blowing Rock School

Justin Carver

Banner Elk Elementary School

Dr. Brandy Hadley

Appalachian State University – Walker College of Business

Savannah Stanbery

Appalachian State University – Office of Alumni Affairs

Kayla Lasure

Hunger and Health Coalition

Seth Moore

W.A.M.Y. Community Action

Karina Romero

AppHealthCare

Jessica Yates

The Children’s Council of Watauga County

This award is sponsored by Beech Mountain Resort.



Anneliese Thomae Elias

Watauga County Immigrant Justice Coalition

Chelsea Helms

STITCH Design Shop

Justin Kearley

NC Office of Rural Health

Billie Shilling

Hampton Inn of Boone

