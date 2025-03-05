Finalists Announced for the 9th Annual 4 Under 40 Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, March 26

Sixteen members of the High Country community have been selected as category finalists for the 9th-annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards.
Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony, set for Wednesday, March 26 2025, from 5:30-7:30pm, at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone.
This year, 58 nominations were received across four categories: Business Owner, Education Professional, Non-Profit Professional, and Rising Star. Nominees were acknowledged for their business achievements, community and civic involvement, and other related activities.
The Chamber will also present the annual Respect Your Elder Award recipient, which goes to a community member who serves as a strong mentor for the next generation of leaders.
“The range of talent and experience stands out among the honorees in this year’s class,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “These emerging leaders are already hard at work in some key industries within our community and are setting the tone for the next important wave of ideas and action. It was encouraging to see the depth of this year’s entire collection of nominees, making the committee’s decisions extremely difficult in arriving at this group of 16 honorees. With the challenges we have ahead of us in the High Country, it’s clear that we have some highly skilled and dedicated young professionals that are doing impactful work that makes a difference in our daily lives.”
The pre-awards reception begins at 5:30pm and the awards ceremony will begin at approximately 6:15pm. Tickets are $39 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets for each attendee.
This award is sponsored by Kid Cove.
Erica Brinker
The Speckled Trout
Elisha Brown
Boone Bagelry
Cody Critcher
Bigfoot Builders
Declan Nishiyama
Mountain Dev
Brittany Bolick
Blowing Rock School
Justin Carver
Banner Elk Elementary School
Dr. Brandy Hadley
Appalachian State University – Walker College of Business
Savannah Stanbery
Appalachian State University – Office of Alumni Affairs
Kayla Lasure
Hunger and Health Coalition
Seth Moore
W.A.M.Y. Community Action
Karina Romero
AppHealthCare
Jessica Yates
The Children’s Council of Watauga County
This award is sponsored by Beech Mountain Resort.
