Final “Savor the Summer” Free Food Truck Rodeo and Farmers Market Happening Sept. 20

BOONE, NC – SEPTEMBER 15, 2023: Following the success of last month’s event, Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. is excited to announce the fourth and final “Savor the Summer 2023” Food Truck Rodeo and Free Farmers Market. Taking place Wednesday, September 20 in the upper parking lot of 338 Brook Hollow Road from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., the event will feature multiple food trucks, local food prepared in their Community Kitchen, games, activities, and a free Farmers Market featuring produce from their organic gardens. The event, and everything in it, is completely free to everyone.

Food trucks lined up are Valencia Flavors, Carolina Food Monger, Frosties Ice Cream Express and Ben & Jerry’s.

“Our ‘Savor the Summer,’ Food Truck Rodeos are officially a hit with the community,” states Aaren Grant, Hospitality House Local Food Coordinator. “At our August event we served over six hundred meals and four hundred orders of frozen treats. We welcome everyone back for the final one this month and hope that we serve even more people and have even more fun.”

“Savor the Summer” aims to bring the Brook Hollow and East Boone communities together for a day of celebration and enjoyment. The events showcase a wide range of activities suitable for all ages. Attendees can look forward to engaging in lively games and participating in various hands-on activities that embody the spirit of summer. The highlights are undoubtedly the multiple food trucks, and that it’s all one-hundred percent free.

“Savor the Summer” is made possible through the generous support of a pass-through grant from Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C., allowing Hospitality House to provide this unique opportunity and financially support these small local businesses.

Hospitality House Chief Development Director Todd Carter explains, “I call it a win, win, win for everyone! Last month we had kids eating cotton candy bigger than their heads, mamas with strollers juggling empanadas, adults ordering from a food truck for the first time in their lives, Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau eating ice cream, community leaders stopping by for dinner on their way to another event, and students from Appalachian State all joined together in community.”

Continues Carter, “…and I just love that we were able to inject over $7,000 into these small local businesses and that the event attendees got to order anything they wanted, and it was all free to them. Win, win, win!”

Anyone in need of additional information is encouraged to email Carter at todd@hosphouse.org. For the latest updates and to learn more about Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. visit www.HospHouse.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: @hosphouse and X @HospHouseNWNC.



