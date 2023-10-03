Farmers’ Market Apple Pie Contest Delivers Sweet Success

Boone– The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is thrilled to announce the results of its highly-anticipated Apple Pie Contest, a highlight of the recent AppleFEST celebration. This delightful event, made possible by the skills of passionate bakers and the discerning palates of the esteemed panel of judges, celebrated the essence of autumn with the rich flavors of apple pies. The panel of judges included renowned culinary expert Chef Robert Back of Caldwell Culinary Institute, Gail Greco, a celebrated Foodwriter and Foodie Extraordinaire with a distinguished career in the food industry, and our very own Genevieve Sanders, the talented and innovative owner of The Hive Bakery.

Pies were meticulously evaluated based on the following criteria: Appearance, Crust, Filling, Flavor, Creativity, and Overall Impression, ensuring a thorough and fair assessment. The competition was fierce, but the following bakers emerged as the cream of the crop:

**Best Pie: Nadine Wynarczyk**

Nadine’s pie not only delighted the taste buds but also captivated the judges with its exceptional presentation and harmonious blend of flavors. Her pie truly embodied the essence of a perfect apple pie.

**2nd Best Pie: Grace Neely**

Grace’s pie secured a well-deserved second place with its impeccable crust and delectable filling. It was a close race, and her talent shone through.

**Most Creative: Lindsey Shapiro**

Lindsey’s pie was a testament to the power of creativity. With a unique caramel twist, it stood out as the most innovative pie of the contest.

**Best Flavor: Patti Allison**

Patti’s pie was a flavor explosion. The judges couldn’t get enough of its rich and perfectly balanced taste.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to these exceptional bakers, and our gratitude goes out to all the participants who shared their delicious creations with us. The AppleFEST Pie Contest was a resounding success, and it wouldn’t have been possible without your enthusiasm and dedication,” said Market Manager Michelle Dineen.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market deeply appreciates the expertise and discerning taste of Chef Robert Back, Gail Greco, and Genevieve Sanders, our esteemed judges who lent their culinary insights to make this event truly special.

The community’s support in celebrating the AppleFEST and our local growers and makers is truly appreciated. The Watauga County Farmers’ Market looks forward to continuing its tradition of bringing the best of the local harvest to your tables.

For more details or media inquiries, please reach out to Michelle Dineen at wataugacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

About Watauga County Farmers’ Market: The Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974! Each Saturday from May through November you will find a vibrant hub of local produce, artisanal goods, and community spirit in the parking lot at the Daniel Boone Park located near downtown Boone, NC. It’s a place where residents and visitors come together to celebrate the flavors of the region and support local farmers and artisans. AppleFEST is just one of the many exciting events that take place throughout the year. For more information, please visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org

Courtesy of Watauga County Farmer’s Market

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

