F3T Fly Fishing Film Tour Joins Lees-McRae College 2023−24 High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series on April 13

For 18 years, the F3T Fly Fishing Film Tour has hit the road annually to bring the best fly fishing films from around the world to eager international audiences. The film tour is back again this year with their latest film lineup, and the Lees-McRae College campus is one of the next stops on the tour’s schedule.

This year’s series of short films takes viewers around the world, exploring fly-fishing communities of all kinds and capturing the intricacies of this beloved sport. This is a series of films you truly will not want to miss, so get your tickets now before they are gone.

The college’s Fly Fishing Film Tour screening will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 in Evans Auditorium. Discounted tickets are available in advance at $10 per person for community members, and $5 per person for Lees-McRae students, faculty, and staff. Day-of tickets will also be available for $15 per community member and $10 for college students, faculty, and staff.

