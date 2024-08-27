Explore Boone Unveils Upgrades to Beloved Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park; Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting Sept. 21

.

Credit: Explore Boone

The Watauga County Tourism Development Authority (Explore Boone) is thrilled to announce the completion of upgrades to Rocky Knob, a 185-acre mountain biking park home to roughly 10 miles of trails for all experience levels alongside other amenities.

Enhancements include a new observation deck, refreshed branding, additional parking and state-of-the-art additions to the pump track, which reopened to the public on August 9, 2024

A significant milestone in the organization’s Imagine Watauga program, Rocky Knob’s renovation is one of several tourism-related infrastructure projects that will enhance the visitor experience while providing new opportunities for residents.

“As Watauga County continues to evolve, it’s all about championing the people and experiences that make us so unique,” said Wright Tilley, Executive Director of the Watauga County and Boone Tourism Development Authorities. “The new-and-improved park will continue to engage our local community and offer visitors a thrilling new way to experience awe-inspiring Boone – on two wheels.”

Started in Fall of 2022, the renovation project is a collaborative effort between Explore Boone and the Boone Area Cyclists (BAC), a local nonprofit working to promote and develop cycling opportunities throughout the area.

“The Rocky Knob pump track has ignited a passion for riding for many people in Boone and beyond. The new, upgraded track and area will serve as a fantastic area for the community to grow” said Kristian Jackson, Volunteer Coordinator for the Boone Area Cyclists and a lead trail designer for Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park. “This investment is a shining example of the power of a partnership such as that between the Boone Area Cyclists and Explore Boone.”

Rocky Knob’s trails are designed for skill progression, utilizing dedicated skill stations and a stacked-loop system to provide a wide variety of options to combine fun and challenging rides. The park also offers a picnic area, rentable shelters and an adventure playground.

Rocky Knob Pumptrack Credit: Explore Boone

About Explore Boone

Explore Boone is the Watauga County District U Tourism Development Authority (WCTDA), a local tourism development authority authorized by the state (North Carolina) and local government (Watauga County) to promote travel, tourism, and corporate travel, sponsor tourist-related events, and activities, and finance tourism-related capital projects in District U. District U is defined as the unincorporated areas of Watauga County, North Carolina. Boone is the seat of Watauga County, which also encompasses the towns of Blowing Rock and Seven Devils, and the communities of Deep Gap, Foscoe, Meat Camp, Sugar Grove, Valle Crucis, and Zionville, as well as portions of the Banner Elk and Beech Mountain communities. As a true business center and popular dining and shopping destination, Boone is known as “the Heart of the High Country.” The town is named for the explorer, Daniel Boone, who lived nearby during the mid-1700s before blazing the famous trail into Kentucky. For more information, visit www.exploreboone.com.

About Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park

Rocky Knob is a 185-acre park in Boone, North Carolina. The park was created in 2009 when two $5,000 grants were secured from the Bikes Belong Foundation and Specialized Bicycles. These grants were made possible through the WCTDA’s partnership with Boone Area Cyclists (BAC), a local nonprofit organization working to promote and develop cycling opportunities throughout the Boone area. Watauga County, in partnership with the WCTDA, received a $500,000 grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to assist with the acquisition and development of Rocky Knob Park. Three professional trail building companies worked with BAC volunteers to create about 8 miles of mountain bike trails for all skill levels (and accessible to hikers and trail runners), four skills areas and a pump track. Located just East of the city limit on US 421, the park also includes a picnic shelter, adventure playground and more. For more information, visit www.exploreboone.com/things-to-do/attractions/rocky-knob-park/.

