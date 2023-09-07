Exciting Weekend at the Trade Mill Native Heritage Days on September 16th and 17th

Trade Mill Native Heritage Days will be held on September 16th and 17th. Admission is $5.00 for 5yrs and older, 4 yrs and younger free. The event will be held at 228 Modock Rd Trade TN. There will be live music, vendors & food trucks. Lots of fun activities: hit & miss engines, blacksmith, wood carvers, museum displays, magic shows, cloggers, dancers, kids zone , train , bounce houses , petting zoo, games, face painting, crafts, native Powwow, flute playing, native crafts, American Eagle Foundation, Hood Dancers, meet & greets with Steve Silverheels, son of Tonto from long Ranger, Jim Bordwine from Mountain Men and so much more !

Courtesy of Trade Commmittee