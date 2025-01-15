Exciting Addition to 2025 Blowing Rock WinterFest: WinterFest After Dark!

Blowing Rock WinterFest, held this year from January 23rd-26th 2025, is bringing even more reasons to step out of hibernation and celebrate! For the first time, this annual celebration of the season will feature an After Dark experience with live music, and stores open late adding a lively new twist to the lineup of activities.

Mark your calendars for Friday, January 24th, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and prepare to embark on a memorable evening in the heart of Blowing Rock. This exciting addition invites participants to visit local establishments and enjoy live music from local artists along the way.

Blowing Rock WinterFest has long been a community favorite, encouraging visitors and locals alike to embrace the magic of winter. From ice carving demonstrations to chili cook-offs and polar plunges, there’s something for everyone. Now, with the introduction of WinterFest After Dark, the festival promises even more opportunities for connection, entertainment, and seasonal cheer while supporting our vibrant businesses.

Whether you’re a longtime Winterfest attendee or experiencing it for the first time, don’t miss out on this inaugural event—a perfect prelude to a weekend full of WinterFest festivities. Let’s make winter unforgettable in Blowing Rock!

Visit https://blowingrockwinterfest.com for the full schedule of festival events along with updates on live music for Friday January 24th.

