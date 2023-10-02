Everyday is a Great Day For Pie

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market hosted a fantastic celebration of all things apple with the AppleFEST event this past weekend. This event boasted a day filled with the aroma of warm apple pie, captivating live music, educational demonstrations, and a strong sense of community. It was wonderful way to start the autumn season.

Congratulations to all of our AppleFEST Pie Contest Competitors and hats off to our incredible panel of judges!

Chef Robert Back of Caldwell Culinary Institute, Gail Greco Foodwriter & Foodie Extraordinaire and our very own Genevieve Sanders of The Hive Bakery judged each pie based on the criteria of Appearance, Crust, Filling, Flavor, Creativity, and Overall Impression.

We are thrilled to announce our winners!

Best Pie: Nadine Wynarczyk

2nd Best Pie: Grace Neely

Most Creative: Lindsey Shapiro

Best Flavor: Patti Allison

Huge thanks to everyone who participated in the Pie Contest and to all who contributed to making our AppleFEST celebration a huge success!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

