Event Spotlight: Blowing Rock Chamber Partner Appreciation Reception

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce recently hosted their much-anticipated Partner Appreciation Reception at the esteemed Gideon Ridge. This event was an occasion to extend gratitude to their partners for their unwavering support. The annual gathering celebrated the contributions made by these partners, contributions that go beyond regular membership.

Vice President of Business Development, Cathy Barker, shared why she looks forward to this annual event. “We value the opportunity to show our partners how much we appreciate their support. It allows us to extend our reach in the community and undertake initiatives that truly make a difference”’ Barker said.

Pam Vines, co-owner of Jenkins Realtors with her sister Kim Rogers, mentioned that she had a wonderful time at the reception. “The food at Gideon Ridge is always phenomenal, and the view—well, that can’t be beat,” she shared. Gideon Ridge, owned by Cobb and Cindy Milner, is also a BR Chamber Partner. The restaurant garnered international recognition in 2022, claiming top honors for the best date night spots in the United States and an impressive eleventh position globally in the same category. Additionally, it secured the second spot for the best fine dining spots in the United States.

When asked about her decision to become a partner, Vines expressed, “The chamber is such a big part of the Blowing Rock Community. Our idea behind joining was the more funding we can contribute to the chamber, the more we will benefit from it.” She elaborated on the significant benefit she appreciates the most— the exposure gained through the prominent display of the Jenkins Reality logo on chamber signage and during events. “The fact that our logo is present at all functions and on correspondence through the chamber is of immense value to us,”she said. “We go beyond just being a member; we support the chamber by being a partner.”

Barker underscored the vital role these partners play as the chamber operates as a non-profit, relying on their contributions to fulfill its commitments. “As a non-profit, we count on these partners,” Barker explained. “Being a partner goes beyond membership. It’s a demonstration of their confidence in us and a desire to support the chamber’s initiatives, which create a meaningful impact on our community.”

