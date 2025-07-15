Eric Frasure named overall winner in men’s heavy athletics at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

Eric Frasure placed first in four of the seven men’s heavy athletic events and tied in two others during the 2025 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, thereby claiming the top spot overall for the competition. Frasure has been attending the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games since 1998 and has competed since he was eligible, sans a retirement from 2016 to May 2025.

The 40-year-old Charlotte, N.C., native has competed in various Highland Games internationally for most of his adult life. He was a college track and field athlete at East Carolina University and claims that most of his skills from track and field have assisted him in his Highland Games successes throughout the years.

“This is just like throwing in track and field,” Frasure said. “You have all the implements, you throw in a similar field and you train the way that you compete, basically.”

Frasure prepares for Highland Games athletic events by training with a strength coach and utilizing the same equipment that is present during the games.

“Kendra Danzer, who won overall winner in women’s heavy athletics, her husband is actually my strength coach,” said Frasure. “He writes all of my workouts, and we emulate kind of exactly what we will be doing during the actual games.”