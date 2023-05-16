EQUIP 13U WINS SALUTE TO THE MOMS TOURNAMENT IN MORGANTON

MORGANTON, NC – The Equip 13U team continued their tournament winning streak in a one-day tournament for a Mothers Day ‘Salute to the Moms’ sweeping all three games on Saturday, May 14.

Equip defeated the Buncombe County Diamond Mine 13U team 10 to 1. Bryce Scheffler went 3 for 3 at the plate with a triple and two singles, scoring once and knocking in an RBI. Devan Shook earned the win, pitching three innings and striking out 5 of the 12 batters faced. Jack Bridgeman tallied the save, facing 10 batters and yielding only one hit. The Diamond Mine learned the hard way that Equip’s team defense could erase runners, with three baserunners picked off on attempted steals.

Equip next defeated the Burke County Bombers, 7 to 4. Brothers Riley and Quinn Woods each singled for RBI runs to close out the game. Noah Blevins pitched 3 and two-thirds innings, with 8 strikeouts, 7 walks, and one hit. Chase Watts recorded his first career save, facing six batters and tallying a strikeout in the defensive stand. Equip yielded no stolen bases and picked off a runner following one a strikeout in the top of the third.

In the tournament championship, the Equip team faced the Dirty Birds Athletics, squeezing out a 10-9 victory to bring home the rings. In a game where Equip needed five pitchers to hold back the Dirty Birds, the offense delivered at the plate. Zack Woody hit a triple and scored two runs, while Jack Bridgeman and Stacy Eggers both had 2-RBI singles. Chase Watts, Brayson Gough, Devan Shook and Quinn Woods also had RBI singles, with Avery Westphal, Bryce Scheffler and Noah Blevins also tallying hits.

Defensively, Equip had trouble finding the strike zone, issuing 15 walks to the 30 batters faced, but was able to tally five strikeouts in the defensive stand. Even with troubles at the plate, Equip threw out the only attempted steal against them by the Dirty Birds. Bryce Scheffler recorded the win, and Zack Woody closed the game for the save.

Equip13U is now 12-0 in tournament play on the season.

Equip is a sports ministry program of Mount Vernon Church, which is directed by Eric Henderson. The Equip 13U team is coached by James Gough and Dr. Aaron Westphal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

