Ensemble Stage Theatre Condition and Status of Upcoming Scheduled Shows Following Hurricane Helene 

Sorry it has taken so long for you to hear from us. For the first week after the storm we were without power, water, internet, or cell service. Since we were also unable to get to the theatre during that time, we decided to wait until we could provide you with as much accurate information as we could before sending this update. There’s some specific local hurricane information at the bottom of this email.

First things first. If you, your friends and/or loved ones, live in any of the areas affected by Helene or Milton, we hope you made it through without any major issues. Lisa and I, our kitty, and our home made it through the storm intact, for the most part. The building Ensemble Stage is in (the Historic Banner Elk School) did not appear to receive any structural damage, and is currently being used as the primary disaster relief station for the Banner Elk area.

Now, concerning our October staged radio play, The Hitchcock Radio Hour. It has been canceled. As for our holiday musical variety show, A Banner Elk Christmas, we are still moving forward with plans to perform the show. However, ticket sales for its performances have been suspended for the time being.

Whether we are able to do the show or not depends a lot on the status of the town’s water line infrastructure (which has been completely wiped out). Until it is repaired, or an alternative source is set up, we can’t really do any performances.



Yet, as I previously stated, in broad terms, we don’t plan on giving up being able to perform the show. We will make every effort to try and make that happen. If for no other reason, our community deserves a nice warm fuzzy to forget about things. Even if it’s only for an hour or so.

We wish we could be more definitive, but due to circumstances, it really isn’t possible right now. We promise we will keep you informed regarding the logistical progress of making the show happen as it continues to take shape.

CONTACTING US AND RADIO SHOW REFUND INFO

Because the building we are located in currently does not have working plumbing, and is being used as a relief center, we will not be in the box office until both those situations change. However, we can answer the Ensemble Stage phone remotely when we are at our computers (828-414-1844). Plus, you can still leave a message if we are not available to take your calls, and we will return them as soon as we can. You can also e-mail us at info@ensemblestage.com. Please be patient though. Currently our internet and cell service is very spotty and unpredictable.



If you have purchased tickets to one of Hitchcock Radio Hour performances, here are your available options.

1. credit- we can apply the purchase amount towards tickets to any future productions (including holiday shows, main stage shows, or staged radio shows). You do not have to choose which production you want your credit applied to right now. We will keep your info on file.

2. donate- donate the amount of your purchase and receive a donor letter you can file as a deduction on your upcoming taxes.

3. refund- we will refund your ticket purchase price to you.



Once you decide on an option, call or e-mail us so we can take care of it.

BANNER ELK HURRICANE INFO

Rainfall – more than 20 inches

Wind Gusts- over 60 MPH

Power Outage- up to 100% at times

Cell Service- up to 100% at times

First, a HUGE thank you goes out for the untiring, heroic efforts of the Banner Elk Town Manager, Mayor, Town Council members, Banner Elk TDA, countless volunteers, supportive local and non-local businesses and non-profit organizations.

Two weeks after Hurricane Helene dumped more than 20 inches of rain in our area and produced catastrophic damage, the Town of Banner Elk continues to work on restoring water and sewer to residents and businesses. While much progress has been made, much more work is ahead.

What exactly happened? The town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant is located along the Elk River, and its access road follows the river. More than a half mile of the road was washed away, creating drop-offs of 20 feet and destroying a long section of the main pipeline and service access points leading to the plant. Fortunately, the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the wells that supply the town’s water do not have apparent major damage.

