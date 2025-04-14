Ensemble Stage Professional Theater Announce Their 2025 Summer Season Line-Up

The Ensemble Stage Professional Theater has announce their 2025 summer season line-up of shows along with ticket information. There will be four productions at the 99 seat Summer MainStage located in Banner Elk. Season tickets go on sale April 14 and single tickets will be available beginning April 28. Season tickets are available only by calling 828-414-1844 or stopping by the box office at 185 Azalea Circle located at the Historic Banner Elk School.

This year’s summer season starts on June 13th with “The Smell of the Kill” a comedy thriller. The July production is a dramatic comedy, “Bakersfield Mist” and August features “Alive and Well” a romantic comedy, and rounding off the season in September is “A Red Plaid Shirt’ a heartwarming comedy.

A 4-show summer subscription for adults is $108, with senior/military discounted to $100. Single tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for senior and military. Children 16 and under are $12.

Here are descriptions of the Summer MainStage:

The Smell of Kill – 7 dates beginning June 13 – Take three deliciously malicious wives, add three self-absorbed husbands—and chill. That’s the recipe of Michele Lowe’s tantalizing comedy thriller, The Smell of the Kill. “[a] devilish, wicked black comedy full of nice, mean fun that’s light-hearted and cold-hearted at the same time” (Newsday)

Bakersfield Mist – 7 dates beginning July 18 – An unemployed bartender spends $3 at a thrift store on a “hideous” painting to give as a gag gift. However, she’s been convinced it’s a lost Jackson Pollock masterpiece worth millions. Inspired by true events, this hilarious dramatic comedy asks questions about what makes art and people truly authentic.

Alive and Well – 7 dates beginning August 15 – In this theatrical Rom-Com, a big city reporter from the North, must reluctantly work with a roguish Southern tracker and Civil War re-enactor in order to research her story. However, in the spirit of The African Queen and Romancing the Stone, they discover oil and water can mix. It’s a fun, entertaining joyride that will even make skeptics believe in true love.

A Red Plaid Shirt – 7 dates beginning September 12 – Two friends try filling the void left by retirement in different ways; One decides he wants to explore the open road on a Harley while the other decides to pay more attention to his health. However, when their wives use a little “subtle redirection,” it is met with unexpected and hilarious results. A Red Plaid Shirt, is a funny and touching play about life after retirement.

This year’s Kid’s Summer Theater Camp runs June 23 through June 27 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Participating campers will work together to write, direct, and perform an original play centered around the theme, “Better Together.” Through daily acting and writing workshops, costume and scenic design sessions, improvisation training, and rehearsals, campers will experience the many benefits of theatre education: For more info click here: www.ensemblestage.com/camp

Ensemble Stage is led by Artistic Director, Gary Smith, and Managing Director, Lisa Lamont. Gary and Lisa have been part of Ensemble Stage since its inception. Each season, they work alongside other masters of the profession to deliver superior performances like you won’t find anywhere else!

Click here to go to website: www.ensemblestage.com/

