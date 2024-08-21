Ensemble Stage Makes It Snow in Banner Elk During Their Current Performance thru Aug. 25th

Who says it can’t snow in Banner Elk during August? It happens for a solid hour and a half during every performance of our current production, “Distant Music.” There’s only four more performances until it all melts away, so get your tickets now.

This play is so much more than just a “witty drama.”. It’s profound, insightful, endearing, and at times very funny. So much so, that a description of the play could very easily start like a joke, “A law professor, a religious woman, and an Irish immigrant walk into a bar…”



Each of the characters are at a crossroad in their respective lives and have their own demons that have long needed exorcising. They discuss, debate, ponder, and at times, “push each others buttons” over topics like religion, beer, whether truth exists at all, and beer, the feckin’ differences between the feckin’ Irish and feckin’ Irish-Americans, and beer, and finally, the capacity of a good Irish stout to explain, metaphorically and metaphysically, most of life.



The show will be performed August 16 thru August 25, and is approx. 1 hour and 40 minutes in length including intermission.

Performances in the Hahn Auditorium at the Historic Banner Elk School,

185 azalea circle.

For more info call Ensemble Stage at 828-414-1844 or go to ensemblestage.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

